Travis Decker's ex-wife's GoFundMe donation surges as the army veteran accused of killing his daughter is confirmed dead

A representational image of a crime scene (Image via Joshua Coleman/Unsplash)

Amid the news of Travis Decker’s remains being identified by authorities, his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, is seeing an outpouring of support through a donation webpage set up for her.

On May 30, Whitney and Travis’ three daughters were reported missing when they did not return after a scheduled visitation with their father, an army veteran who suffered from mental health issues. The three sisters, 9-year-old Paityn, the 8-year-old Evelyn and the 5-year-old Olivia were found dead near their father’s truck at a campground on June 2, as per ABC News.

At the time, a GoFundMe page was set up by Amy Edwards, a friend of the family, to support the grieving mother’s expenses. Till June, the fundraiser, launched to help Whitney cover funeral and legal costs, had raised about $1 million, according to Newsweek. Presently, more than $1,250,000 has been raised for Whitney.

The GoFundMe page set up for Travis Decker’s ex-wife Whitney, seeks to ease the financial pressures of the distraught mother

Amy Edwards, the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign launched for Whitney Decker, taught Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia in her capacity as a music director. Describing her relation with the Decker sisters and their mother, Edwards wrote,

“I’ve known Whitney for years, we're both dance moms and theater friends. We originally met through Short Shakespeareans, where I serve as the music director and had the privilege of teaching Whitney’s girls over the past few years. We’ve spent this year as dance moms together, with my daughter Maisy and Whitney’s daughter Evelyn both performing on the Fabulous Feet Dance Rockstars team.”

While sharing that the campaign organized by Edwards is the only official fundraiser launched with the approval of Whitney, she also provided an insight into how the funds raised would be used. Edwards added,

“Funds raised will go directly to Whitney to help cover final expenses, support time off from work, and give her space to heal without financial pressure. In light of the overwhelming response, I want to clarify that this is the only official GoFundMe fundraiser approved by Whitney and created with her full knowledge and consent.”

Heartbroken for Whitney after the loss of her daughters. She needs our support to cover expenses and find some peace during this unimaginable time. Please consider donating or sharing. https://t.co/ndmElV0Woh — AudraH (@ah_hassell) September 20, 2025

Travis Decker’s remains were recently found as authorities have now confirmed that he died

After Whitney and Travis Decker’s three daughters were found dead in Washington, authorities launched a search for the army veteran, who they described as someone who had “extensive training,” according to ABC News. The news outlet also noted that the police said that Travis was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping in addition to three counts of first-degree murder.

As per NBC News, the U.S. Marshals Service shared that they would give a $20,000 reward for any information that could lead to his capture.

After an intense months-long manhunt, law enforcement officials shared that human remains, which seemed consistent with the description of Travis, were found on September 18 in a remote forested area close to Leavenworth, according to ABC News. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office told The Washington Post in a statement,

“While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker.”

Now, authorities have confirmed that, according to forensic reports, the remains found earlier indeed belonged to Travis, ending the long manhunt and speculation around his whereabouts, as per The Independent.