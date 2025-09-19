Are the human remains found in Washington state those of Travis Decker? Here’s what authorities say

Authorities have discovered human remains in a massive search operation organized by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. The multi-agency response involved the Chelan County Sheriff, State Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Spokane County Sheriff in a remote woodland south of Leavenworth.

According to the officials, even though the forensic confirmation is yet to be made, it was reported that the early indications point to the remains being those of Travis Decker.

Travis Decker is a 32-year-old Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his three young daughters earlier this year. The Chelan County Sheriff office confirmed that a multi-agency search operation with the assistance of local, state, and federal resources revealed the discovery of human remains in a rough, forested location right outside Leavenworth. Though the discovery has been believed to be related to Travis Decker, official identification is still pending.

Possible remains of missing Travis Decker found near Leavenworth

Police in Washington state are examining remains of a newly found body that could be those of Decker who has been the subject of a months-long search. Although this is yet to be officially verified, initial findings point to Decker as the individual with the DNA tests being done.

The Chelan County Sheriff confirmed that on the evening of Sept. 18, its deputies were with the Washington State Patrol surveying the scene. The Sheriff's office said:

"The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is announcing the potential discovery of human remains believed to be those of Travis Decker"

Decker had been a missing person since June 2 when his three young children, Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 were found dead at Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, not far from his abandoned vehicle.

Months-long manhunt for Travis Decker after daughters' deaths

The Washington authorities have been on a months-long search for Decker, who has been on the run since the deaths of his three young daughters shocked the community in early June. Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8 and Olivia, 5 were found dead June 2 in the Rock Island Campground near Decker, and near his abandoned truck.

According to investigators, the death of the children is suspected to have been due to asphyxiation. The case was initiated when the mother of the girls reported them missing on May 30 after Decker did not send them back to her after a planned visit to see them. The search has been extended to the wilderness since, and the federal and state agencies have cautioned the populace that Decker is dangerous and possesses military and survival training.

Although the manhunt has used large volumes of evidence, it has not led to much success; the manhunt is still under investigation and the officials continuing to review evidence and provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!