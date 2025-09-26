English footballer Billy Vigar dies at 21 after suffering serious brain injury

Fans and the team members are mourning the loss of former Arsenal player Billy Vigar. He died at 21 from a tragic brain injury in a game last week. Chichester City, from England's seventh-tier, said on Thursday that the young frontman died after a match in the Isthmian League against Wingate and Finchley. They had to stop the game when it happened. It seems the injury came when Vigar hit a wall close to the field.

Another sporting legend, Billy Vigar, who is a popular member of the sporting fraternity, has died in a tragic accident following a severe brain injury sustained last Saturday. He was put in an induced coma and underwent surgery on Tuesday in the hope that it would improve his chances of recovery.

Despite medical help, Vigar died of his injuries on Thursday morning, the family through Chichester City announced. The following outpouring of support in response to the original update demonstrated the strong feelings of affection and respect that fans and peers felt toward him, leaving his family heartbroken over the loss of someone taken while pursuing the sport he loved.

Billy's family said:

"After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning... The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved and thought of within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport that he loved."

Arsenal and the football community mourn Billy Vigar

Arsenal has expressed deep sorrow following the sudden passing of former academy player Billy Vigar. The club in North London brought in Vigar when he was 14 and saw him go pro in 2022. They praised his skill and heart, calling him "quick, strong, and very sure." Known not just for his play but also for his love for the game and joy in playing for Arsenal, Vigar made a deep mark on both teammates and coaches. In their words:

"As well as his significant talent, Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club – he once called the day he was spotted by our scouts as the ‘most important of his life' – and a character beloved by teammates and coaches alike. Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time."

His past teams were Derby County, Hastings United, and Eastbourne Borough. After he died, Chichester City postponed their next game with Lewes. The Isthmian League said there will be a minute of silence before all games and players will wear black bands to show respect. The FA of England and Chichester City, along with Arsenal, paid their tributes to Vigar's family and pals during this hard time.

