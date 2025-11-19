"THE REAL WINNER": Physical: Asia fans react to Mongolia's defeat in the finale and their performance throughout the series

Team Mongolia in Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@ochir_ub)

Physical: Asia concluded its grand season on November 18, 2025, with Team Korea defeating Team Mongolia to win the show and the cash prize.

The Mongolians put their best foot forward, trying to outperform their opponents; however, Korea managed to outmaneuver them and get to the finish line first.

Although Mongolia lost the competition show, they managed to leave a mark on the viewers. The team comprised Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, Dulguun Enkhbat, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, Khandsuren Gantogtokh, and Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir.

Each athlete showcased their skills across different challenges throughout the series, impressing the viewers.

Physical: Asia fans took to X to share their thoughts on the team’s loss as well as their participation in the show.

Netizens were upset that the Mongolians could not finish as champions. However, they commended them for the sportsmanship and expertise they displayed while competing against other nations.

“THE REAL WINNER OF PHYSICAL ASIA IS MONGOLIA, I DON’T CARE. I LOVE THEM SO MUCH,” a netizen commented.

Physical: Asia fans remained in awe of Team Mongolia, complimenting them for their positive attitude and performance on the show.

“My real winners, LOVE you Mongolia! Your strength and resilience was an honor to witness MOUNT UP!” a fan wrote.

“Team mongolia may have lost but they surely win the hearts of many, kudos for such a fierce fight till the end and showing such spectacular endurance,” another one commented.

“Mongolia team was the best at this show tbh, they were united, smart, strong yet humble, focused on their team and did amazing in every quest, just bc they weren't loud many underestimated them, and they proved them wrong by staying until the end,” an X user reacted.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m not from Mongolia and even I am proud of them. They are my true winners,” a person wrote.

“d*mn, mongolia was one of the smartest teams in #PhysicalAsia. their team captain always thinks outside the box, as well as orgil. their performances are mind-blowing they may not be as ripped as team korea or has the biggest build but ngl they outperformed plenty of them,” another netizen commented.

“Just finished Physical Asia. Im so proud of Mongolian team! Only these 6 athletes out of only 3.5m people population and we managed to do so well in this international competition Non of them were international level known athletes but now, the whole world is seeing,” a fan posted.

Team Mongolia’s captain expresses gratitude for being able to participate in Physical: Asia

After the results were announced and Mongolia had lost the title, Mongolia’s captain, Orkhonbayar, was asked to share a few words.

He reflected on his team’s journey, admitting that it had always been their goal to win the show. Although they were unable to achieve that, he was grateful for the opportunity to compete with seven other countries.

Later in the episode, he added:

“I’d like to congratulate Korea, and I’d like to thank my teammates for being here with me.”

Orkhonbayar mentioned that he had no regrets because they “competed as best we could.” As the captain of the group, he took pride in each of his team players.

Enkh-Orgil commended Team Korea’s strength and thanked them for putting up a challenging fight and helping them realize that they could be stronger than anticipated.

Adiyasuren became emotional, recalling how the competition helped her build her confidence and realize how strong she could be.

“It’s been an honor to compete here as a representative of Mongolia and our circus arts,” Lkhagva-Ochir said.

Khandsuren also broke down in tears, reflecting on her journey, impressed by how she and her team had performed. As for Dulguun, he hoped they were able to make everyone at home proud.

