"Technical god": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Robert Irwin's performances on Prince Night

Robert Irwin from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 aired a new episode on November 18, 2025, in which the five finalists of the season were announced.

Among the finalists were Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, who scored a perfect 30 for one of their performances and a 29 for another.

The latest episode, Prince Night, saw the couples dancing to Prince’s biggest hits, each hoping to impress the judges and the audience for a spot in the finale.

Robert and Witney presented the panelists with two dance styles. Their first act was a jive routine to Baby I’m a Star, which earned a perfect score from the experts.

Their second act was a Viennese Waltz to WOW, which was equally appreciated by the panelists.

Robert’s performances earned him a spot in the finale, guaranteeing him a shot at the Mirrorball Trophy and the winner’s title.

Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to share their thoughts on Robert and Witney’s acts on Prince Night.

While many were amazed by how well Robert performed despite having no dance experience, others were convinced he would win the show.

“Robert is that guy. Supersonic performance. Technical god. King. Will win. Team Robert from day 1,” a netizen commented.

Viewers of the ABC show were in awe of Robert’s performances and the progress he had made since participating on the show.

“HELL YEAH ROBERT AND WITNEY THAT WAS THE BEST PERFORMANCE WOWOWOWO,” a fan wrote.

“robert with vienesse waltz!! 2nd dance!! there was such passion in that performance and i think you can see the improvement in his frame. still some issues with the shoulders to me, but I could be wrong! he commanded the room and was really a leading man in that dance,” another one commented.

“BEST JIVE OF THE SEASON. BEST DANCE OF THE NIGHT. YESSS ROBERT,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“THE CONTENT THE CHOREO THE EXECUTION OMG. ROBERT AND WITNEY MY MIRRORBALL WINNERS,” a person wrote.

“robert shutting people up with these two dances iktr. he brought the energy a semi finale deserves. so proud of him. the witney level choreos and how she has helped shape him into a dancer + performer !!” another netizen commented.

“robert i need you to show us a mirrorball WINNING performance RN PLEASE,” a fan posted.

What did the Dancing with the Stars judges say about Robert’s performances on Prince Night?

For his first act, the jive, Robert began at the judges' table, followed by a grand jump on the ballroom floor.

He ended his performance with a backflip, drawing applause from the judges and the audience. While reviewing it, Bruno Tonioli said:

“For Prince, only a superstar Jive would do – you did that. So energized and at the same time, controlled. You never put a foot wrong. Superstar Jive!”

Carrie Ann Inaba expressed a similar sentiment, calling his performance “insane.” Meanwhile, Derek Hough appreciated how Robert danced using his “full body.” Impressed overall, the judges gave Robert a 10 each.

While reviewing the second act, the Viennese Waltz, Bruno demanded to see a “sequel” since the routine was “so thrilling.”

“You always deliver such fun, strong performances, but tonight, you drew us in a different way. I feel like I’m your mom, I’m just so proud of you,” Carrie Ann said.

As for Derek, he felt the act was “ferocious,” pointing out that “every fiber” in Robert’s body danced. Consequently, the Dancing with the Stars contestant ended up with 29 points out of 30.

With that, Robert and Witney advanced to the last stage of the competition.

