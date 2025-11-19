"It means everything:" Dancing with the Stars contestant Dylan Efron on his brother Zac's appearance on the show

Dancing with the Stars star Dylan Efron (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 semi-final night, which premiered on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, was full of surprises with the unexpected elimination of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her pro dancer Mark Bellas.

However, one more thing that made headlines and attracted all the spotlight was the surprise appearance of Disney star Zac Efron, who had come into the ABC ballroom to support his little brother and Dancing with the Stars contestant Dylan Efron with his pro Daniella Karagach.

Dylan, who reached the finale on Prince Night in the semi-finals, later reacted to the moment while talking to Entertainment Tonight, as he said,

It means everything. I grew up watching him do stuff like this; it's a full circle.

Dylan feels he has "got talent" now as he reached the finals of Dancing with the Stars season 34

Dylan Efron could not hide how emotional he felt after making it to the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale, especially with his big brother Zac, along with daughter Olivia, cheering from the audience of the ballroom.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight after the semifinals, Dylan called it a “full circle” moment, explaining that he grew up watching Zac take on big performances, so having him there for this milestone meant everything.

As the host asked him whether he got more confident looking at them or more nervous, Dylan responded, saying that seeing all of them together made him feel genuinely supported, noting:

Looking over, my family’s there, my girlfriend. Just seeing all of them together, that’s my support.

Zac’s appearance was a surprise to viewers, but his pride and wide smile were clearly evident in the audience, being a major highlight of the night as he watched Dylan hit the dance floor on Prince Night. Dylan and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, delivered a tango to “I Would Die 4 U,” earning a 27 out of 30, and followed it up with a vibrant cha-cha-cha to “Kiss,” scoring a 28 out of 30.

Reflecting on that growth, Dylan joked that he finally has some talent now thanks to Daniella, a comment that tied back to his intro package, where he admitted he once felt like he was “in a talent show with no talent,” as he told ET:

I’ve got talent now because of Dani!

Daniella quickly shut that down, insisting he’s had talent the whole time; she’s simply helped bring it to the surface, noting:

No, you had talent. You’ve had it this whole time. I’m trying to bring it out.

High School Musical star Zac Efron was seen, surprisingly, sitting in the ballroom audience with his 5-year-old sister, Olivia, sitting on his lap, breaking the internet as his appearance was long anticipated by the viewers and fans of Dancing with the Stars.

However, one moment captured the attention of everyone when Dylan's performance earned high praise from judges who gave the pair straight 9s and helped him earn an impressive score of 27 out of 30.

While the celebration and the crowd were cheering for Dylan Efron and his partner, his older brother Zac found himself in a funny little moment when he leaned over to his mom and whispered, “Are those good scores?” After she nodded, he lit up and started cheering proudly for Dylan.

In another exclusive interview with Extra TV, Dylan Efron said he felt shocked, happy, stoked, and nervous about this week, admitting he and partner Daniella Karagach genuinely did not expect to make it through the semi-final of Dancing with the Stars.

The two even joked that they needed to rewatch the moment because everything had happened so fast that they could not process it in reality. Dylan laughed that they had been at the bottom of the leaderboard and had no idea which way the votes would go, adding that “everyone’s so talented,” making it uncertain.

But when asked whether Zac was his lucky charm, Dylan playfully corrected the interviewer, saying that the real good-luck charm was actually his little sister.

Stay tuned for more updates.