Is Supernatural leaving Netflix? Reasons explored and different streaming platforms to watch this series

Supernatural is scheduled to leave Netflix in the United States on December 18, 2025, as stated by Decider. The series has been winning over hearts as a licensed content on Netflix since its first season was added in September 2012. All 15 seasons have been streaming on the platform, with the series finale airing in November 2020.

The series' removal follows speculation that it would be next. The CW's 2019 Netflix output deal cancellation sparked this speculation. The series follows Dean and Sam Winchester as they travel the US.

Supernatural is Eric Kripke's American fantasy horror TV series. It premiered on The WB on September 13, 2005, and moved to The CW until 2020. It was one of the longest-running live-action fantasy shows in American television, with 15 seasons and 327 episodes.

Possible Reasons for Supernatural Leaving Netflix

The main reason for leaving is that the license agreement has run out. This deal was between Netflix and the companies that own The CW. The original deal let Netflix be the only one who could stream the show for about five years after the last episode aired. The last episode aired in November 2020. This schedule lines up with the expected date of removal.

In 2019, The CW did not renew its deal to work with Netflix. And because of this change, a lot of old CW shows have been canceled. Jane the Virgin, Reign, and The Vampire Diaries are some examples. These shows were also subject to the five-year exclusivity window. This model was known to be part of the Supernatural licensing terms in the past.

The show's ideas and concepts belong to Warner Bros. Television. Studios are putting their most popular shows and movies on their own platforms. It's very likely that the show will move to a service owned by the production company after this change. This method makes the most money and gives people the most power over popular franchises.

Different Streaming Platforms to Watch This Series

Max is likely to be the new place to stream. Warner Bros. Discovery owns the platform Max. This is still just a guess until the studio confirms it officially. However, people outside of the US can already watch the show on Max. This makes it very likely that Max will become the new official place for Supernatural to stream in the US.

For now, there are a number of different ways for viewers to access the showing - one can either buy or rent the series digitally. Some of these choices in the US are Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Fans can buy individual episodes or whole seasons on these sites.

With Amazon Prime Video, one can buy or rent seasons by episode or season. Apple TV and iTunes both let one buy or rent seasons digitally. One can also rent or buy movies on Fandango at Home in the same way. People who are interested won't have to wait for the new streaming home confirmation with these methods.

People with certain subscriptions can watch in other ways. If one lives in the US and has a oneTube TV account, one can watch the show. Also, TNT often shows episodes of Supernatural, usually in the right order. To access the content, viewers need to have a cable or live TV subscription for both options.

Fans who want to keep the media permanently can buy it. Box sets with the whole series can be bought on DVD and Blu-ray. This is a safe way to keep the series forever. A lot of the time, physical media comes with extra content that one can't get on streaming services. This makes sure that people can still watch Supernatural even if the license changes.

Star of the show Jared Padalecki hinted that Jensen Ackles and he might bring Supernatural back in 2025. Any streaming rights that are already in place would probably be lost if the show came back. The current series, on the other hand, is still set to end on December 18.

About Supernatural

The story follows brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki) as they drive their 1967 Chevrolet Impala across the country. After their father, the brothers become "hunters," fighting demons, ghosts, monsters, and angels. The demon kills their mother, Mary, and their father, John, becomes a monster hunter and trains his sons Sam and Dean.

First, the show featured urban legends and "monster of the week" episodes. Its intricate story explored family, sacrifice, destiny, and free will, drawing from biblical and mythological sources. To stop the Apocalypse, defeat fallen angels, fight the King of Hell, and face God were key plotlines. Warner Bros. Television, Kripke Enterprises, and Wonderland Sound and Vision produced the show.

All seasons of Supernatural are still available to stream on Netflix.