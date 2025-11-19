"It just means so much": Dancing with the Stars fame Robert Irwin opens up about reaching the finale

Robert Irwin from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars alum Robert Irwin recently shared his honest feelings about becoming one of the finalists of the competition show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, uploaded on YouTube on November 19, 2025. Robert was asked to share his take on advancing to the finale, when he said:



“It’s everything. Like, oh my goodness. It feels like this is the culmination of so much hard work that we put in, and it just means so much because every single week we want you to come with us. We want you to feel what we feel. We wanna tell a story.”



It was during the November 18 episode of Dancing with the Stars that Robert and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, were declared one of the five finalists of season 34.

The duo performed two dances during the semi-finals: a jive and a Viennese Waltz. The panelists appreciated Robert and Witney’s performances so much so that they gave them a perfect 30 for their first act.

Based on the judges' scores and votes from fans, Robert and Witney secured a spot in the finale and will now compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars: Witney Carson complimented Robert Irwin's journey on the show







During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robert said that he wanted to tell a story every time he stepped on stage. He credited Witney’s choreography, noting that it told a story of “fun, of passion, the highs, the lows, everything.”

He was overjoyed and grateful that the audience had allowed him the opportunity to be part of the “climax of this whole experience.”

When asked if the goal had always beeen to make it to the finale, Witney said:



“I mean, yes, of course. And I really believed in Robert’s potential from the very first day that I practiced with him, and the fact that we are here just shows how hard we’ve really worked.”



The pro dancer added that Robert had made it to the finale despite having no dance experience, stressing how difficult it was each week.

Witney confessed that the hard work that went into every performance was not captured by the cameras, admitting that she felt like a “proud big sister” to see the progress Robert had made.

Robert chimed in, joking that, during rehearsals, he had to remind Witney that he was a zookeeper with no background in dancing.

However, Witney believed that Robert had become a performer and a dancer.

While speaking about the jumps and rolls they performed in their Prince Night acts, Robert expressed that Whitney was “probably the strongest human being” he had ever met.

Robert then spoke about his family’s support, saying that his 4-year-old niece, Grace, complimented his “footwork,” calling it “excellent.”



“Grace is getting into this. I am serious She’s gonna be here. I said to her, ‘Who do you want to be paired with?’ She’s like, ‘Val.’ She’s gonna be in here. Honestly,” Robert added.



Grace is the daughter of Robert’s sister Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell. She, along with her mother and father, has consistently supported Robert from the sidelines as well as by joining him during rehearsals.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 will return with its finale on November 25, 2025, where Robert will battle Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, and Jordan Chiles for the Mirrorball Trophy and the titlle.

Stay tuned for more updates.