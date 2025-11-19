"Lowkey happy": Physical: Asia fans react to Team Australia's elimination ahead of the finale

Team Australia captain Robert Whittaker (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia returned with its last segment on November 18, 2025, which saw Team Australia getting eliminated during the Quest 4 Death Match.

It was a 1,200-kg Pillar Push, in which Dom, Katelin, and Alexandra participated, hoping to win it and evade elimination.

Unfortunately, their opponents, Mongolia and Korea, managed to outperform them and earn their spots in the later stages of the competition.

A factor that sabotaged their chances of staying in the show was a strategic error they made in the first half of Quest 4, where only three players from each team were allowed to play.

While the other teams chose not to send all their strongest players in the first round, Australia went the opposite way.

In the Death Match, those who participated in the first round were disallowed from participating. It put Australia in a vulnerable position because they were relying on Strongman Eddie to help win the challenge; however, he was unable to participate.

Despite that, they put their best foot forward to cross the finish line, but were unable to beat Korea and Mongolia.

Physical: Asia fans took to X to react to Australia’s elimination. While some were upset to see a strong team leave, others pointed out their lack of strategy and criticized their overconfidence.

“Lowkey happy that Australia’s eliminated in Physical: Asia.. They’re boastful since the beginning,” a netizen commented.

Many Physical: Asia fans were pleased to see Australia lose.

“I cannot tell you how ecstatic I was when Australia was eliminated. They were so obnoxiously c*cky this entire show about every challenge. And that confidence got them sent home. Saying you were the strongest team while being eliminated was laughable BUH BYEEEE,” a fan wrote.

“There's something so gratifying about Australia getting eliminated in Physical: Asia. Cos like OKAY we all KNEW you were the strongest team and kept rubbing it in everyone's faces. Pride can only bring you so far jud,” another one commented.

“Australia being eliminated from Physical Asia when they’re literally the strongest team there is diabolical. All comes down to poor strategy, a dash of overconfidence too maybe. Lovely group of lads, they grew on me. Also kinda happy they’re out lol,” an X user reacted.

However, other Physical: Asia fans were disappointed to see them leave before the finale.

“Team Australia would've easily won the show if they made the right strategy during the rope challenge, should've sent two guys and one girl. Too sad a team this strong left like that,” a person wrote.

“D*mn Australia planned that rope challenge poorly. It makes no sense that you put all your strongest players on battling ropes now yall lost the death match. I really think they would’ve won on if wasn’t for this oversight,” another one commented.

“cant believe i was actually sad when team australia got eliminated. good natured, cheerful people and no doubt the strongest team in this season,” a fan posted.

Physical Asia: Team Australia’s Katelin thanks fans for their love and support

Katelin took to Instagram on November 19, 2025, to express her gratitude to all the fans who supported Team Australia throughout the series.

“A massive thank you so much for all of the messages of love and support and congratulations for Physical: Asia,” she said.

While reflecting on her team, she noted that it was “just something else.” Katelin expressed that she shared a special bond with her teammates, although they had recently met one another for the competition.

Speaking about their first meeting, Katelin revealed that they got along well and quickly developed trust in each other.

Looking back on their elimination, Katelin admitted it was emotional; however, she asked fans to remain hopeful about seeing Team Australia soon on their screens.

Stay tuned for more updates.