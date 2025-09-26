Shaun Alexander shares news of 14th child on the way

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 07: Former running back Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks seen on the field before an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Shaun Alexander, the former MVP in the NFL, and his wife, Valerie, are about to become parents of their 14th child. The Seattle Seahawks legend announced it on Thursday, during an episode of the show Up & Adams, when he described the Harvest Covenant, an athletic program he and Valerie designed that enables homeschooled children to participate in sports. This family, which has built a strong and close-knit family, is now sharing the big news with friends and fans.

He posted about the news on Instagram and captioned it as:

"I am so excited about our newest little one, arriving 2/17/2026!!

Every child is a miracle, a blessing, and a gift!!

We thank God for each of our children and count them as true treasures!!

Psalm 127:3

Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord,

the fruit of the womb a reward."

Shaun and Nicole Alexander, parents of 13, balance family life with Hall of Fame honors for the NFL star

Shaun and Nicole Alexander have a big family of 13 children, having 10 daughters and three sons: Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, and Judea since their marriage in 2002. In 2017, the couple went through heartbreak after their ninth child, Torah, died 70 days after birth.

Shaun rose to prominence as the Seahawks’ starting running back from 2000 to 2008, earning MVP honors in 2005 with a record-setting season that included 27 rushing touchdowns and 28 total touchdowns from scrimmage. Alexander is also in the list of nominees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, as one of 128 nominees in the recent era, pushing past first-time and returning nominees. The rest of the nominees include a former Chargers quarterback, Philip Rivers, who also shares the experience of raising a large family.

