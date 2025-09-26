What does FAFO stand for? Netizens think Elon Musk is reuniting with Trump as Tesla founder posts meme of the POTUS on the beach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk pose for a photo during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Elon Musk was recently seen with US President Donald Trump at the memorial service of Charlie Kirk in Arizona, on September 21, 2025. It was their first appearance together after beefing with each other months back. Recently, on September 26, Musk posted a tweet with an AI-generated image of the President.

In the photo, Trump was seen writing "FAFO" on the beach. According to The Wall Street Journal, "FAFO" is the acronym for "F**k Around and Find Out." This was used in the context of parenting that was more focused on discipline and consequences, rather than "gentle parenting."

The acronym is based on the idea that parents can give a warning to their kids, but if the kids still choose to break rules, the parents ensure that the children face the consequences of their actions. Along with the AI-generated post, Musk also wrote,

"Cool shell formation found on beach walk."

Meanwhile, this meme made netizens wonder if the two had made peace, particularly after being seen together on Sunday. One user tweeted,

"The bromance is back."

"Make the ocean great again," added a tweet.

"I love that the bros are back!!!" exclaimed another netizen.

A lot of other reactions were found online under Elon Musk's tweet. One user commented,

"Friends again! 🙏🏻😅"

"Friends Always, Forever Ours," noted another one.

"LOL Team is back!" read a tweet.

Elon Musk's tweet saying "FAFO" surfaced after James Comey got indicted following pressure from Donald Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey posted a photo of shells forming "8647" a few months back. The post came with a caption that read: "cool shell formation on my beach walk." According to NDTV, Musk's recent tweet with an AI-generated image of Trump arranging shells that said "FAFO", was possibly a response to the post by Comey.

For the unversed, James Comey was recently indicted after President Trump pushed for the prosecution of the former FBI Director. In a video uploaded by Comey on Instagram on Thursday, after the aforementioned indictment, he said,

"My heart is broken for the Department of Justice but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I'm innocent. So let’s have a trial."

According to Al Jazeera, the indictment was based on Comey's 2020 statement to the US Senate Judiciary Committee. At the time, he said that he had not given any authority to the FBI to leak information regarding the investigation into Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, at the time of the 2016 Presidential elections.

The indictment that happened on Thursday, September 25, prompted President Trump to react on Truth Social. In the post, Trump wrote,

"One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI."

The indictment accused the former FBI Director of misleading Congress. He had served as the head of the FBI from 2013 to 2017, until being fired by Donald Trump. Despite the allegations, James Comey denied any wrongdoing.