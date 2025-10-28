"Those are my 2 heroes" - Nick Fuentes jokes about Kanye West being the next president of the US after Trump

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: White supremacist Nick Fuentes speaks as America First protesters are gathered in front of the Gracie Mansion to protest vaccination mandates in New York City, United States on November 13, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes recently sat for an interview with Tucker Carlson. In the interview, Fuentes touched on several topics, including one that was related to President Trump as well as Kanye West. At one point during the interview, Carlson asked Nick about his thoughts regarding a possible candidate for being the next president.

Fuentes joked and said that he would like to see Ye as the next president of the United States. He said,

"Who should be president? Well, Ye! Of course, Kanye."

The two then broke out in laughter, following which Tucker Carlson made a reference to a private dinner that Nick had with Ye and Trump in November 2022. Nick described the situation to be "surreal" and also called them his "heroes." He said,

"It was surreal because those are my 2 heroes. Those are my two number one heroes of all time. I've always been a Kanye West fan."

He then explained that he liked everything related to Ye, including his music and fashion. Speaking further about the dinner, Nick Fuentes said that it was a Thanksgiving dinner, since it happened just three days before Thanksgiving. Nick went on sharing insights into the meeting and revealed that Ye was "sort of shy."

Nick Fuentes revealed that Kanye West had deep admiration for President Donald Trump

As previously mentioned, Nick Fuentes opened up about his dinner with Trump and Kanye West. According to the far-right political commentator, the dinner was "sort of interesting." Fuentes revealed that the rapper had love and admiration for President Trump. He additionally said,

"I like that about him because Ye really admires anybody that's an industrialist. He loves builders, visionaries, architects. He's very into that. So, he has a deep regard for Trump."

According to Nick, while Ye was shy at first, Trump tried to get him to talk. While Nick Fuentes spoke positively about the dinner that he had with President Trump, he recently got himself involved in an online controversy with Laura Loomer, a well-known Trump ally.

The first attack was launched by Nick, who posted a tweet on October 24, in which he ended up calling Loomer a "Jewish Israel shill." The tweet did not get ignored by Loomer, who soon came up with a response through a lengthy tweet. Laura even accused Nick Fuentes of trying to influence people to avoid voting for Trump. She further wrote,

"You used your group to run billboards against Trump during the 2024 election in swing states and you said we would be better off if Kamala were in office."

Further in the tweet, she accused Nick of attacking the president and called him "his own worst enemy." The tweet by Laura Loomer gained massive traction on social media and amassed more than a million views.

27-year-old Nick Fuentes identifies himself as a Christian nationalist. According to The Texas Tribune, Fuentes attended the "Unite the Right" rally when he was a freshman at Boston University. The outlet described the "Unite the Right" rally as a meeting of white nationalists.