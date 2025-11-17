Who is Dasha Nekrasova? Nick Fuentes podcast appearance reportedly leads to Succession actress’ ousting from talent agency

Dasha Nekrasova attends A24's "Materialists" premiere at DGA Theater on June 07, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Dasha Nekrasova has been dropped by Gersh (her talent agency) over a recent podcast she conducted with far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes. The news was confirmed by a Gersh spokesperson to Variety.

According to the outlet, the episode that led the agency to drop Dasha was the October 10, 2025 instalment of Dasha and Anna Khachiyan's Red Scare podcast featuring Nick Fuentes.

In the podcast, the three discussed topics ranging from Elon Musk, Kanye West, immigration, and vaccinations to the infamous assassination of American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

Born on February 19, 1991, in Minsk, Belarusian SSR, USSR, Dasha Nekrasova has made her mark as an actress, writer, and director. She appeared in nine episodes of Succession as Comfrey Pellits, a member of Kendall Roy's team and, briefly, cousin Greg's girlfriend, and has also appeared in The Serpent, Dickinson, and Mr Robot.

She wrote and directed The Scary of Sixty-First and appeared in Materialists.

Discussing The Scare of Sixty-First, which she co-wrote with Madeline Quinn, a film which "follows two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein" in a December 2021 interview with Vice, Dasha said:

"We were both quite shook by Epstein’s death, and I think out of a sense of powerlessness and futility vis a vis the ruling class felt a screenplay would be the best way to channel our fervour."

Dasha added:

"As my character says in the film, “I’m not a conspiracy theorist, the only conspiracy is the one between the elites who depend on a permanent underclass for them to exploit.” But yes, I’ve always been wary of official narrative."

The 34-year-old has been married to Reilly Sinan since May 3, 2025, according to her IMDb page.

"Francis is not the real Pope": Dasha Nekrasova's previous controversial remarks explored.

Dasha Nekrasova faced criticism once again after being quoted in a 2023 New Yorker article.

"Francis is not the real Pope, we all know it. … You’re not gonna get rid of the Freemasons. You’re not gonna get rid of the Jews. They infiltrated the Church a long time ago," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Nick Fuentes also addressed Dasha's firing from her talent agency during a recent Rumble stream, calling the decision "crazy."

"Apparently, Dasha Nekrasova, the co-host of Red Scare, has been dropped from her talent agency and also dropped from a forthcoming feature film, which she was supposed to appear in, because she brought me on her show. Is that not crazy?" said Nick.

Nick added that he believed the podcast wasn't "controversial."

"I think they're funny. I think Anna's very funny. I don't know what she thinks of me. I think she's very funny, even though we sort of disagree. I think Dasha is great, too. I think they have a good show. I went on their show, and it was not controversial. I think it was actually a really good conversation," he added.

He further expressed that he's "genuinely surprised" by Dasha's firing, and feels "bad, because I don't think Dasha even agrees with me on everything, or maybe even a lot of things. I think we have significant disagreements."

Stay tuned for more updates.