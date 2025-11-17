Jack Doherty car crash to challenging Miami cops to a duel - YouTuber’s biggest controversies amid recent arrest

Jack Doherty posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@jackdoherty)

YouTube star Jack Doherty is one of the most infamous figures on the web, becoming a household name for his viral pranks and various dramas surrounding him.

Known for his dangerous stunts on livestreams and public behavior, the 22-year-old influencer is again making headlines following his arrest last week in Miami on charges of drug possession and resisting arrest.

The arrest is the latest episode in Jack Doherty’s growingly chaotic public life. He garnered international attention just a year ago when he livestreamed from Miami and crashed his $200,000 McLaren.

Jack Doherty just CRASHED his McLaren while texting on LIVE pic.twitter.com/R5wJq9yUAd — Cuhtz (@iCuhtz) October 5, 2024

Footage from the incident showed him driving in the heavy rain, repeatedly glancing down at his phone before finally losing control and crashing into a guardrail.

The accident left the car damaged and his cameraman injured in the passenger seat. At that time, fans blasted Doherty for showing more concern for his supercar than his friend who was bleeding next to him as he awaited help.

This wasn’t the first time Jack Doherty had been a participant in onscreen stunts gone wrong. Previous clips include him flipping an off-road vehicle soon after buying it, and crashing a golf cart with his then-girlfriend on board.

After the McLaren incident, Doherty was permanently banned from streaming on Kick. Not long after that, he went on TikTok and asked his followers to send gifts and donations, a plea that many thought was tone deaf given the circumstances.

Jack Doherty's recent arrest regarding drug possession

The arrest took place in the early hours of Saturday after Miami Beach police saw Doherty standing in the middle of a crowded street, preparing to record what appeared to be another prank.

Videos shared on TikTok showed the YouTuber ignoring officers’ requests to move to the sidewalk. He even inexplicably offered to fight multiple officers in a duel, claiming that he would submit afterwards. The officers finally handcuffed him as he continued to address his fans through his phone.

Authorities claimed subsequently to the arrest that Doherty had been found in possession of amphetamines. He was booked into the Miami Dade County jail and released on a $3,500 bond.

Jack Doherty getting arrested means the world is healing <3 pic.twitter.com/wRKL8xP4TY — doodybeard (@doodybeardLIVE) November 15, 2025

Hours later, he was back online post custody, sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with his booking photo and telling tales of the arrest and joking about “hogging” the jail phone.

Doherty's private life has also been subject to much media attention. His short-lived marriage with OnlyFans creator McKinley Richardson came to a public end, who later told tearful stories about their time together and the pregnancy she said she terminated because of the chaos she suffered.

With his controversies stacking up, Jack Doherty is still very much in the public eye on social media where he has millions of followers.