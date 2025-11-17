Who is Karina Pasian? US national anthem singer criticized over outfit choice at NFL game in Spain

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 16: Karina Pasian blows a kiss before performing the national anthem prior to the NFL 2025 game between Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Singer Karina Pasian recently received massive backlash for her outfit choice at an NFL game in Spain on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The match was scheduled between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. What grabbed attention at the event was Pasian's outfit, which primarily was a short black dress with a plunging cowl neckline.

Karina Pasian further finished the look with a thigh-high pair of black stockings and garters. The singer wore black-colored gloves as well during the event. Many bashed the outfit choice and accused her of being disrespectful. The internet got flooded with comments criticizing the singer. Here are some popular responses that made it to social media. One user wrote,

"Seriously what is she wearing singing the US national anthem. Disrespectful to women as well as our country,"

"She's dressed for a night of clubbing not a family friendly football game," added a tweet.

Meanwhile, many netizens actually came forward to defend the singer. A user tweeted,

"At least she's in great shape. Great voice. Leave her alone..."

"Over the outfit? TF? If she sings the song well is all that matters," read a tweet.

Karina Pasian is a 34-year-old singer based in Madrid, Spain. The singer, who was born in New York City, reportedly started working with a vocal coach as early as when she was just 8. She further got admission at the Professional Performing Arts School. The Dominican-American singer released her debut album, titled First Love, back in August 2008.

Her debut single, 16 @ War, was dropped in April of the same year. For the unversed, the aforementioned song was a part of Karina's first studio album. Since then, she has dropped several songs, such as Every Moment, Too Young to Be Sane, Sangre Española, Something Warm to Wear, and Teacher.

Karina Pasian shared insights into her childhood in a 2011 interview

Karina Pasian was born in New York City in July 1991. In February 2011, the singer sat for an interview with YouKnowIGotSoul and shared a lot about her life, including insights into her childhood. She opened up about taking piano lessons and developing an interest in R&B music as a kid.

Pasian credited her father for helping her develop interest in R&B music. According to Pasian, her dad would play a wide variety of songs that included genres like R&B and jazz, as well as artists like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles. She added that what she loved about this particular genre was the "soul" and "emotions" in the music.

Karina Pasian then opened up about what led to her taking piano lessons. She said,

"Well I had a babysitter who actually was a piano teacher so my dad and my mom just wanted me to take piano lessons and also dance as well..."

At one point during the interview, the singer was asked about how she felt upon being compared to Alicia Keys. Karina responded by saying that the comparison did not impose much pressure on her and that she, in fact, liked it.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Karina Pasian has not issued any response.