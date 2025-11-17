"Really a weirdo": The Real Housewives of Potomac fans slam Angel for criticizing Wendy for laughing at Gizelle's catfish comment

Angel Massie from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 returned with a new episode on November 16, 2025.

The segment featured newcomer Angel Massie in a conversation with her sister, Ingrid, during which she retold her confrontation with Gizelle, who had accused her of catfishing people.

While narrating the incident, Angel criticized Wendy, who, at the time, had laughed at Gizelle’s catfish remark.

Angel slammed Wendy’s reaction by mocking her laughter and commenting on her appearance, throwing jabs at the way her lips and eyes looked.

The sisters continued to mock Wendy’s face and her figure, implying she had no place to laugh at Angel being accused of catfishing.

The confrontation was a direct reference to when Gizelle, in front of everyone, told Angel that she looked completely different from her photographs.

Gizelle went so far as to say that she felt “straight catfished” when she saw her in real life after seeing her in pictures.

The comment sparked a variety of reactions from the cast members, but Wendy broke out in laughter.

While speaking with her sister, Angel admitted that she did not like how Wendy laughed at the comment.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans took to X to question Angel for coming after Wendy after Gizelle made the catfish comment.

“idk angel is really a weirdo to me.... all this animosity & shade for wendy cause she laughed but not gizelle who actually said it to the table?” a netizen commented.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans felt that Angel’s anger was misdirected, as Wendy was not at fault for what happened.

“I’m confused on how angel is flipping the catfish thing on Wendy Ashley was talking about how shes a catfish & Giselle lead the campaign Angel just does not like Wendy because keiarna doesn’t like Wendy & instead of saying that she keeps picking small fights,” a fan wrote.

“Angel is more mad at Wendy laughing at what Gizelle said than at Gizelle for saying what she said about her picture! She do all this tough talking in the confessionals and with her sister… then with the group gets chin checked,” another one commented.

“Angel has such a battery in her back whenever Wendy is mentioned but she stfu and cries when Giselle says something. Pls take K and her lap dog OFF THE SHOW,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the Bravo show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Angel NEVER has the same energy for Gizelle that she has for Wendy! Gizelle is the one giving you the business, but you wanna call Wendy names?” a person wrote.

“Angel you’re not even telling the story how it actually happened. Gizelle used the word “catfish” not Wendy. I don’t know who cast her, but sh really needs to be 1 & done. She’s not housewives material!” another netizen commented.

“Angel is beyond WHACK! To come after Wendy for laughing when Gizelle’s the one that said the comment about the pictures,is insane. And that Forest Whittaker comment raises an eyebrow…” a fan posted.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Angel says Wendy has Forest Whitaker eyebrows

During a conversation with her sister, Angel recalled everything that happened during their trip to Nevis, including Wendy laughing at Gizelle’s catfish remark.

Angel mocked at the way Wendy laughed and said:

“A**hole lips and giving Forest Whitaker eyes.”

Forest Whitaker is an American actor and filmmaker who suffers from ptosis, more commonly known as the ‘lazy eye.’

Angel added that she felt “humiliated” when those comments were made, saying that she was “stunned into silence.”

Angel and Ingrid continued to criticize Wendy’s appearance, calling her “Permanent Filter” and “Ms. Before and After.”

That said, Ingrid explained that people treated others poorly when they were miserable themselves.

She believed Wendy and Gizelle came after Angel “so hard” because they felt threatened by her presence, worried that their “imagined hierarchy” would be put at risk.

Regardless, Angel wanted to give things another try, eager to get to know the ladies on an individual level.

Stay tuned for more updates.