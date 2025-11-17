"You have betrayed Guillermo's trust!!": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans criticize Kara's treatment of the cast member

Kara from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@karaleona)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All Part 2 aired on November 16, 2025, in which Kara and Guillermo’s relationship was put in the limelight.

The couple shares a son, Nicolas, and are now separated due to trust issues and differing opinions.

At the Tell All, the former pair expressed their unresolved feelings, each blaming the other for the demise of their marriage.

While Guillermo was not on board with Kara’s habit of drinking, partying until the wee hours of dawn, and flirting with strangers, Kara felt like Guillermo did not support her as she tried to establish her music career.

Guillermo also felt that Kara disrespected their marriage by staying in touch with and meeting with a man who had been intimate with her.

Kara felt that Guillermo acted insecure, claiming that she had never done anything to jeopardize her marriage.

Moreover, the twosome also clashed on finances, as Kara felt Guillermo did not contribute as much as she had to by paying the mortgage on the house they bought together.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to X to share their thoughts on Kara and Guillermo’s confrontation at the Tell All.

While many criticized Kara for disrespecting the boundaries in her marriage and mistreating Guillermo, others praised Guillermo for keeping his calm.

“Kara you have betrayed Guillermo's trust!! You calling him names, staying out until 4am, drinking, and not allowing him space to share his feelings. You didn't have to sleep with the DJ dummy,” a netizen commented.

Many 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans disapproved of how Kara acted while being married to Guillermo.

“Kara, I think you’re not understanding how you are coming across. Disrespecting your relationship in private and on national television is not okay. Guillermo seems like an outstanding man. You may want to think twice before continuing on this path,” a fan wrote.

“It’s clear that Kara hasn’t cared about Guillermo’s feelings their entire marriage. When he stopped caring too she suddenly became a victim of an “unsupportive husband,” another one commented.

“So when Kara goes to after parties at 4am it’s not suspicious but when Guillermo is an hour late and disheveled when he comes out the car it is suspicious,” an X user reacted.

Other viewers of the TLC show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Kara didn’t support Guillermo wanting to join the military to become a pilot, so he stayed home babysitting their child while she’s out cosplaying a bachata singer is considered non supportive,” a person wrote.

“I agree with Guillermo , she’s a married woman! No reason why you going to bar and after party when you have a son and husband waiting for you at home. Once in a while okay .. but all the time is disrespectful,” another netizen commented.

“Guillermo needs to be on Single Life. Kara does not deserve him. He couldn’t pursue being Pilot or joining Military. But she can go clubbing under the guise of her music career,” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: Kara reveals she is trying to get Guillermo’s name off their house deed

At the Tell All, Kara spoke about their living situation, saying that she still lived in the house they bought together.

She explained that when they purchased the property, she put Guillermo’s name on the deed because she wanted to build a future with him and stay together.

However, now that they had separated, she wanted Guillermo’s name off the deed because she saw no justification in letting him have 50% ownership of the property.

“I mean, I think it’s fair. He doesn’t live there. He didn’t contribute money. That’s the reality of what happened,” Kara said.

However, Guillermo disagreed, saying he paid for everything except the mortgage, including home supplies, food, their child, and more.

Kara argued her contributions were larger since the money Guillermo spent was not “accruing equity.” But Guillermo opined that it was not the right way of assessing their finances.

That said, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star added that there was no equality in his relationship with Kara. Consequently, he was ready to give up his share since it made him unhappy.

Stay tuned for more updates.