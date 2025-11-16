"It's a completely different person": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Guillermo on Kara's behavior after drinking

Kara from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@karaleona)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 aired Part 2 of the much-awaited reunion on November 16, 2025.

This part of the special Tell All revolved primarily around Kara and Guillermo’s relationship and the reason why they were no longer together.

While speaking with Tell All host Shaun Robinson, Guillermo confessed he had a problem with Kara’s drinking habits.



“I have a problem with Kara when she drinks. When she drinks, it’s a completely different person. So, then it was like, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t feel comfortable with this.’ So, I would get scared of going to those places because then she’ll be drinking, and then she’ll be acting in very different ways,” Guillermo said.



He continued alleging that Kara would act “very cute and cosy” and dance with other men in a flirtatious manner. However, Kara denied flirting with strangers.

Earlier in the series, viewers saw Kara, a singer, staying out partying until the early hours of the morning, angering Guillermo.

According to him, at those parties, Kara would drink and flirt with unknown men.

However, Kara always dismissed his allegations, saying she only attended the parties to promote her music and interact with her fans. Guillermo remained unconvinced.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2: Guillermo accuses Kara of having a drinking problem







Kara became emotional as she looked back on her fallout with Guillermo at the Tell All. The couple, who are parents to son Nicolas, revealed they had separated after going through a rough patch in their marriage.

When Shaun asked the pair about their issues, Kara mentioned regretting marrying someone who was not supportive of her.



“If anybody should be there, it should be him, even if it was in the middle of a f**king desert,” she said.



After being accused of being unsupportive, Guillermo explained that every time Kara went out “to sing,” she would drink and attend parties one after the other “until 4 am.”

He disapproved of her routine, as he felt Kara should be home with her family after singing.

Gino and Yara chimed in, supporting Kara, saying she was only having fun and not cheating on him. However, Andrei disagreed, saying things would not be the same if Guillermo acted the same way.



“I think she is using the music as an excuse for her to continue to go out because she knows that Guillermo doesn’t like it. So, she’s already there. It’s an excuse to keep going,” Jovi reacted.



Guillermo then accused Kara of having a drinking problem and flirting with other men in an intoxicated state.

According to Jasmine, those interactions were harmless; however, Jovi felt Kara should have been respectful to her marriage.

When questioned, Kara admitted she became “more fun” after drinking, but at the same time, she claimed she had been that way ever since she met Guillermo.

According to her, she told Guillermo she would stop drinking to save their marriage. However, she did not believe she had a “problem.”

Her effort only lasted two weeks, after which she began drinking again. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star said she only stopped because Guillermo always criticized her for not putting in an effort to save their marriage.

Guillermo did not appreciate that and said her distance from alcohol would have helped rebuild trust between them.

Kara argued that she resumed drinking because she felt she was the only person doing all the work, while Guillermo did nothing.

Later, the couple also discussed Kara’s connection with her DJ friend, during which Kara insisted she never acted out of line with him.

Stay tuned for more updates.