Who was Maxon Margiela? Tributes pour in for 21-year-old underground rapper amid death reports

Rapper Maxon Margiela (Photo: Instagram/@maxonmargiela)

According to reports, underground rapper Maxon Margiela has died. The rumor spread on social media on November 16. Some netizens claimed that he committed suicide as he was seemingly battling mental health struggles. The claims have not been verified. Notably, these are speculations on the internet.

Margiela's real name is Mason Reyes, and he was an underground rapper from Orlando, Florida. He released his debut track, Mansion, on SoundCloud last year. Mason promoted his music on his Instagram page, where he has over 50,000 followers.

The rapper released his debut mixtape #healthy on November 1, 2024. The same month, he released Austin Powers. The track went viral on social media, and Mason Reyes signed a record deal with Columbia Records in March 2025.

Rip maxon @maxonmargiela , so young and had so much coming up for yourself in the future. Genuinely one of my favorite rappers pic.twitter.com/ZAZD3p3zbt — asianstunza (@asianstunza) November 17, 2025

Known as the up-and-coming Gen Alpha rapper, Maxon released other songs like Sexual Fantasies, Hate the Morning, and SUCK!, high like me, GreatDay, Syrup, Tank Davis, Smoke and Eenie Miney Mo. His last track, Kiss the Future, was released on October 11.

Mason's sister, Mya Reyes, uploaded childhood pictures with him on Instagram. In the caption, she told him to "sleep well." The comment section is flooded with condolences and support.

"I love you. I miss you. Sleep well," she wrote.

Tributes pour in for Maxon Margiela

After some pages on X reported Mason Reyes' death, netizens shared tributes for the underground rapper. Although some X users were unfamiliar with the musician, they prayed for Mason and his family.

"Heart breaking, so young, mental health is no joke please check on your friends :( my prayers and condolences to the family and friends," one netizen wrote.

"Check up on your peoples, even the ones u don’t like. U get ONE SHOT at this life sh*t," another X user added.

"I looked him up after seeing this and this is a very sad and tragic story. RIP to him and prayers to his family and those close to him," another user wrote.

The rapper's fans expressed their thoughts. They stated that Mason Reyes deserved more recognition. One user (@humiliationmeat) noted that they saw "hopelessness" in the rapper's face and eyes.

"I really wanted his music to get the recognition it deserved while he was still here with us RIP Maxon gone way too soon," one fan stated.

"Looking back there was always an expression of hopelessness on his face and his eyes were the most telling, I don't think most people noticed or if they did assumed it was just part of his style. rip maxon margiela, always check up on yr ones," another fan wrote.

"RIP maxon mental health isn't a joke man I'm gonna miss his music I used to listen to austin powers on repeat and Sexual fantasies inspired one of my best rap songs 100%, in fact it was even on a maxon type beat," another X user noted.

Along with his fans, the X page Dazed Within expressed their love for the rapper. The music news sharing page stated that Reyes and his team were the "kindest" in the industry and supported them when their posts barely got any likes on X.

Stay tuned for more updates on the rapper.