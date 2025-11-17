Three New Jersey Powerball players win $50,000 each as the jackpot grows to a massive $570 million

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, and New Jersey players have another reason to be excited.

In the latest Powerball drawing on Saturday night, three lottery tickets sold in New Jersey each won $50,000, giving their owners a big surprise ahead of the next huge drawing.

While no one took home the jackpot, the top prize has now grown to an unbelievable $570 million, making it one of the largest jackpots of the year.

Saturday’s winning numbers

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were:

6, 7, 12, 47, 53,

and the Powerball was 21.

The Power Play multiplier was 4x.

To win $50,000, players need to match four of the white balls plus the Powerball.

A total of 32 players across the United States hit this third-prize level, and three of them were from New Jersey.

​Big wins across the country

While no one won the jackpot, a few players from other states did score impressive prizes:

One ticket in Puerto Rico matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option, turning the $1 million second prize into $2 million.

Another ticket in Arizona also matched five numbers and won $1 million.

Two players in California also matched all five white balls. Their prizes are worth $609,497 each, because California does not offer fixed prize amounts and payouts change based on ticket sales.

​

The New Jersey Lottery has not yet released information about the exact stores or towns where the winning $50,000 tickets were sold.

More details are expected to be announced soon.

Next jackpot: A huge $570 million

Since no one hit the jackpot on Saturday, the top prize for Monday night’s drawing has climbed to $570 million.

If the winner chooses the cash option, they would take home about $266.9 million before taxes.

This massive jackpot is expected to attract even more players. As jackpots grow, lottery sales usually increase, which can push the prize even higher by the time of the draw.

What are the odds?

Winning Powerball is not easy, and the odds show why jackpots roll over so often:

The chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,388.

The chance of matching all five white balls (and winning $1 million or more) is 1 in 11,688,053.

Matching four white balls and the Powerball to win at least $50,000 is 1 in 913,129.

​

Even though the odds are very long, many people still enjoy playing for the excitement, especially when the prize is as huge as it is now.

​Powerball draw schedule

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The game is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As the jackpot hits $570 million, more people are expected to buy tickets this week.

For the three lucky New Jersey winners, the weekend brought a nice $50,000 surprise — and for everyone else, the dream of a massive win is still alive.

​