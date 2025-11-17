Landman season 2 episode 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the episode

Landman season 2 opens its story with the premiere episode Death and a Sunset and uses music to sketch every corner of West Texas life. The Paramount+ drama Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace and inspired by the podcast Boomtown, returns with Tommy Norris now running M Tex while his family and business ties strain around him.

Episode 1 leans on Andrew Lockington’s score and a carefully picked set of country, Americana, and vintage pop tracks that track Tommy’s oil bets, Cooper’s rig work, T L Norris’ arrival, and a volatile family dinner that closes the hour.

Season 2 also continues Sheridan’s habit of pairing independent artists with striking visual beats. Music supervisor Andrea von Foerster, known for her work on Yellowstone, again fills the soundtrack with Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Ella Langley, and Benjamin Tod next to Lockington’s recurring themes.

All songs in Landman season 2 episode 1 (Death and a Sunset)

1)Wolf Song by Andrew Lockington: A low-key, guitar-led cue that sits under the opening breakfast montage and sets a pre-dawn West Texas mood.

2) Nothing You Can Do by Turnpike Troubadours: Fiddle-driven Red Dirt country that plays during the upscale city oil luncheon, adding local bar energy to polished boardroom talk.

3) Game I Can’t Win by Charley Crockett: A relaxed Gulf soul country cut that continues under the luncheon, echoing Tommy’s sense that every deal comes with a hidden cost.

4) The Devil Plies His Trade (Sn6 Ep3) by Turnpike Troubadours: A darker, minor key song that tracks Cooper working the rig and underlines the risk and superstition around hitting pay dirt.

5) Faster Ways To Die by Andrew Lockington: A tense, percussive score cue that rises when the crew finally hits oil, pushing the rig sequence toward full adrenaline.

6) Landman Main Title by Andrew Lockington: The familiar main theme that appears over the delayed opening title, linking Landman season 2 back to the sound of season 1.

7) Cowboy Friends by Ella Langley: A modern honky tonk track heard on the TCU campus, framing the college energy around Ella’s scene and hinting at how oil money touches student life.

8) BG score cue by Andrew Lockington (likely): A moody instrumental built on low strings and guitar that scores T L Norris’ first appearance and his grief-filled, guarded arrival.

9) Love In Portofino by Fred Buscaglione: Vintage Italian pop that plays over the family dinner, its romantic tone clashing with the tension that slowly builds around the table.

10) Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu) by Dean Martin: Classic crooner exuberance that continues into the dinner blow-up, turning flying food and raised voices into a darkly comic set piece.

11) Desire by Andrew Lockington: A more intimate, melodic score cue that underpins the post-fight bedroom scene, tracing how attraction and resentment stay tightly linked for Tommy and Angela.

12) Wyoming by Benjamin Tod: Sparse, reflective folk that closes Landman season 2 episode 1 over the final montage and end credits, sitting with the cost of the choices just made.

Landman season 2 episode 1: music production, soundtrack album, and cast

Composer Andrew Lockington returns for Landman season 2 after scoring the first run of Landman with a 23-track original soundtrack released by UMG Nashville in March 2025. That album gathers themes like Landman Main Title, Faster Ways To Die, Desire and Wolf Song, many of which carry straight into Death and a Sunset. As per the UMG Nashville report dated March 14, 2025, Andrew Lockington stated,

“The music of Landman aims to be honest, raw, exposed, and above all else…human”.

That approach is visible in episode 1, where small guitar noises and open space in cues like Wolf Song sit next to harder-hitting percussion when the rig finally hits crude.

Landman season 2 also continues Taylor Sheridan’s pattern of using needle drops that feel like real regional radio. Music supervisor Andrea von Foerster, who handled music on Yellowstone, again pulls heavily from independent country and Americana acts so the show’s playlist reflects the Texas setting rather than generic television cues.

Alongside the score album, the separate collection Landman - Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume I) gathers fifteen tracks that expand this world with songs co-written and produced by Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie in collaboration with artists such as Billy Gibbons, Parker McCollum, Dwight Yoakam, and Ronnie Dunn. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 25, 2025, creator Christian Wallace remarked,

“That was a really fun part of the show with Billy pulling out a guitar and singing a song he had written about the show, or was inspired by the show.”

Stay tuned for more updates.