Powerball jackpot climbs to $546 million for the November 15 drawing as players rush to buy tickets

​The Powerball jackpot has now reached $546 million for the November 15, 2025, drawing. The prize increased again because no one matched all six winning numbers in the earlier draw. When this happens, the jackpot rolls over and increases in value for the next game. This is why the prize has grown to such a large amount.

Why the jackpot is so high

Powerball jackpots rise when there are no jackpot winners. The more drawings that pass without a winner, the bigger the total becomes.

Over the past few weeks, this has occurred multiple times, and the prize has increased from millions to hundreds of millions.

The cash option for the jackpot is about $265.5 million. This is the amount a winner would get if they choose to take the money all at once instead of receiving it in yearly payments. Many players prefer the cash option, but both choices are available.

People across the U.S. are buying more tickets

Stores around the country say more people are buying Powerball tickets as the jackpot continues to increase. Gas stations, small shops and supermarkets are all seeing more customers asking for lottery tickets.

For many players, a jackpot above $500 million feels like a rare chance, so they want to try their luck before the next drawing.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 per play. Players can also add Power Play for an extra $1. Power Play increases most non-jackpot prizes, giving people a chance to win a little more even if they do not hit the jackpot.

When the next drawing happens

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2025. Every state has its own rules for when ticket sales close, so players need to check the cutoff time in their area.

After the drawing, the winning numbers will be posted online and shared by local lottery officials.

How taxes affect the price

Although the jackpot is $546 million, the winner will not receive the entire amount. Federal taxes apply to lottery wins, and many states also charge their own taxes. The amount a winner receives depends on where the ticket was bought and whether the winner chooses the lump sum or the yearly payment plan.

Playing responsibly

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are very low—1 in 292.2 million. Lottery officials remind people to play responsibly and spend only what they can afford to lose. Powerball is meant to be a fun game of chance.

With the jackpot now at $546 million, many people will be watching the November 15 drawing closely. If no one wins again, the prize will grow even larger. For now, players are waiting to see if this drawing finally produces a lucky winner.