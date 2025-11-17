Is Jack White performing at the 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Halftime? Full artist lineup revealed for all three games

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Jack White speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Garage rock icon Jack White is one of the headliners of the NFL Thanksgiving, scheduled for later in the month. The Fell in Love with a Girl crooner will hit the stage alongside Post Malone and Lil John during the three games on November 27, 2025.

White will perform at the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, while Malone will headline the Dallas Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Lil Jon will appear at the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

White shared the news on Instagram via a video showing the process of printing a blue vinyl album. The album’s circular label highlighted the 50-year-old’s halftime show appearance.

"Hot off the press," he captioned the post.

More details on the upcoming Thanksgiving Day NFL halftime shows

The full schedule for the games and performances is as follows:

1) Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit. Performance by Jack White. Showing on Fox and streaming on fubo, NFL+ and Fox Sports

2) Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Performance by Post Malone. Showing on CBS and streaming on fubo, NFL+ and Paramount+

3) Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, 8:20 p.m. ET at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Performance by Lil Jon. Showing on NBC and streaming on fubo, NFL+ and Peacock.

Post announced the news of his performance on Instagram on November 16, 2025. The Sunflower hitmaker shared a video of himself driving a semi truck into Dallas while wearing a Cowboys jersey.

He wrote:

“Our big secret’s out! The one and only @postmalone will ring in The Salvation Army’s famous #RedKettleKickoff at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show this Thanksgiving on CBS. Let’s make this a Texas-sized kickoff!”

The announcement of the performing artists at the Thanksgiving event follows news that Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, will executive-produce the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show.

The Detroit Lions, in a statement released on November 13, 2025, announced that Eminem and Rosenberg, both Detroit natives, will advise the club on talent selection and halftime music production.

Rosenberg expressed that it was an honor to be part of Detroit sports, adding:

"We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."

