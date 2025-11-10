"Here to get there 30 seconds of fame": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to Gino's cousin's argument with him at the Tell All

Gino from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@gpalazz2)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 returned with the first part of its Tell All on November 9, 2025.

In one segment of the episode, host Shaun Robinson welcomed Gino’s cousin, Dana, and his wife, Michelle, onstage to ask them for their take on Gino and Jasmine’s relationship.

The duo of guests criticized Gino and his treatment of Jasmine, but Gino refused to accept that he had mistreated her.

Instead, he accused his cousin and his wife of siding with Jasmine even when she was not true to him.

Shortly after, Dana claimed that Gino did not want to introduce any of his immediate family to Jasmine.

Gino denied the accusation, blaming Jasmine for cheating on him and spending Christmas with Matt.

His cousin and his wife continued to bash Gino for how he treated Jasmine, alleging that he sidelined her first.

The male cast member defended himself, but to no avail. The conversation turned heated as Gino and Dana left their seats and faced each other.

Eventually, security intervened and separated the two. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to X to share their thoughts on Dana and Gino’s argument, as one commented:

“OK, enough is enough with Gino’s cousins, they’re only on here to get their 30 seconds of fame and that TLC paycheck."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers disapproved of how Gino’s family treated him.

“Gino cousins are trash !!! I mean they should be neutral and not get involved with any of Gino and Jasmines mess! Plus I feel that they are a little too thirsty for attention,” a fan wrote.

“No matter what anyone says, the fact that Gino’s family sides with Jasmine after everything, is all I need to know about the kind of guy he is,” another one commented.

“Dana's anger towards Gino sounds personal. Bc even if Gino's cousin, Dana is on Jasmine's side, why is he so mad at Gino? For f**king Jasmine's gross a**. And if she had no where to go why couldn't she stay with him and his wife??” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the TLC show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Gino's cousins I bet got swept up with the little fame they have and just teamed up with jasmine. Cuz theyre energy towards Gino makes no sense,” a person wrote.

“Ginos cousins both suck he needs to cut them both off. His nephew had jasmine and matt looking stupid love that he finally has someone to stand with him. With family like this i would rather be an orphan,” another one commented.

“When Dana said he was going to expose something, I actually sat on the edge of my seat thinking a bomb was about to drop. Gino not wanting his immediate family to meet Jasmine is not surprising. Her current partner, Matt, didn't want to either,” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: Dana claims Gino did not want to be with Jasmine a week after he brought her to the United States

After Dana and his wife came on stage, Gino explained that he had a falling out with them because they supported Jasmine instead of him.

Michelle replied that Gino was upset because they disagreed with his perspective; however, Gino disagreed.

When Shaun asked the male cast member if there was “a division” between him and his family, Gino explained that his immediate family supported him. Only Michelle and Dana did not.

Shortly after, Dana alleged that Gino did not want to introduce Jasmine to any of his immediate family members.

Gino defended himself, saying Jasmine had the opportunity to meet his sisters but did not show up.

According to Dana, Gino wanted to hide Jasmine from his family. When asked why, he said:

“Gino knew one week after Jasmine came here that he did not want to be with her.”

Gino immediately dismissed the allegation, but Dana remained adamant about the authenticity of his claim.

Stay tuned for more updates.