"Really trying to start a hate train": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans criticize Kara for intervening in Jasmine and Gino's arguments

Gino from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@gpalazz2)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9’s Tell All Part 1 premiered on November 9, 2025. It saw former partners Gino and Jasmine face each other after their tense separation, and the encounter did not go well.

However, while the exes hurled abuse and fought amongst themselves, their co-star Kara stepped in to support Gino whenever she could.

She praised Gino for voicing his opinion against Jasmine and reiterated every accusation, confident that Jasmine was at fault in the relationship.

When the other cast members tried to diffuse tension between Jasmine and Gino, Kara shared her opinions fearlessly.

According to Kara, Jasmine was the one to be held accountable because she entered an intimate relationship with Matt during the open-marriage phase of her and Gino’s marriage, and even gave birth to his baby.

Whenever Gino and Jasmine fought, Kara would chime in with “Facts,” “I agree,” and more to show her support for the male cast member.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans flocked to X to criticize Kara for intervening in someone else’s business without worrying about her own/

“Kara is really trying to start a hate train against Jasmine for cheating. When her and Guillermo’s entire segment is gonna be about how he thought Kara was cheating at bachata night every week,” a netizen commented.

Viewers of the TLC series were not pleased with Kara’s intervention.

“Kara is the kind of girl that all other girls hate so she only hangs out with guys. You’re not one of the boys, you’re just an annoying pick me who’s husband left her,” a fan wrote.

“Kara is such a messy b**chhhh like girl shut upppppp go find somewhere to play,” another one commented.

“Kara saying something about Jasmine when she was going out til 4am partying?” an X user reacted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m so over Cara on this high horse … it’s no way you sitting here at jasmine neck when you was hanging out with men at 4am while your husband was at home with yall son ….” a person wrote.

“Oh this b**ch Kara needs to shut her mouth before Jasmine rightfully shuts it for her,” another netizen commented.

“Look at Kara’s pick me a** trying to put a battery in Gino’s back. She should have had this energy to fix her own marriage,” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: Kara sides with Gino during his fight with Jasmine

Kara made her feelings clear when she stated that she could not understand why the “b**ches,” meaning her other co-stars, defended Jasmine after she betrayed him by going with Matt.

While speaking to Gino after an argument, Kara requested him not to fall for her tricks, claiming everything was a “game” to Jasmine.

“She just wants to bring you to her level, you know that, right?” she added.

Although she corrected Gino for calling Jasmine a “b**ch” and asking her to return to her country, she remained opposed to Jasmine’s actions.

Later, during a conversation with Guillermo, Kara opined that Jasmine wanted to make a moment about herself, while Gino got “dragged” into it.

That said, she was “proud” that she had a baby with “a good human,” in this case, Guillermo, who was not like Gino or Jasmine.

