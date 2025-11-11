Why was 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Tigerlily & Adnan Abdelfattah absent on the tell-all?

Tigerlily and Adnan from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9's first tell-all episode aired on November 9, 2025, on TLC, where the host of the special, Shaun Robinson, announced at the beginning that Tigerlily and Adnan would not be a part of the reunion special despite being in the show.

Fans and viewers speculated that the couple was present in the special but had been edited out; however, several wide-angle shots confirmed that the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 couple did not attend the reunion.

Speculations are suggesting that Tigerlily and Adnan may have been removed due to Adnan's controversial remarks on Instagram.

There is no official statement from TLC or Adnan on the matter; however, Tigerlily made a brief comment about their absence on social media.

Here's what Tigerlily said on Instagram regarding their absence on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 tell-all

Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah appeared in the early episodes in season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? But they were eventually seemingly removed from the married couples cast members.

As part 1 of the Tell All: No Limits streamed on TLC, revealing that Tigerlily and Adnan were not present at the reunion, host Robinson stated,

"One couple who will not be featured on the Tell All is Tigerlily and Adnan."

It was, however, evident that the statement was added as a voiceover after shooting the special. This indicated and led to speculations that the couple was maybe present but later cut out from the video in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Tigerlily and Adnan were not seen, though sitting anywhere on the stage, therefore led to another round of fan speculations that they originally joined the Tell All through a video call and then later removed.

Tigerlily then made a cryptic post on Instagram, writing on October 30, 2025, stating:

"I'm willing to take backlash for supporting Palestine. I don’t care if I’m targeted, cancelled, or denied work opportunities. Silence serves the oppressor. This face wasn't made for genocidal gloss."

This may be in direct relation to their absence on the Tell-All episode, as she once again took it to Instagram on November 9, 2025, writing that:

"I've used my voice to wake people up- loudly, consistently and without fear. Even when it came with a price."

Fans and viewers of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? speculate that the price here may refer to them being edited out of the reunion episodes.

And another reason may be Adnan's controversial and insensitive remarks, especially antisemitic comments made by him.

He posted an Instagram story one month ago, where he replied to someone who supported and justified Hitler, stating that Hitler knew why he did the genocide, as he knew that they were bad, referring to Jews in context to the current Israel-Palestine conflict going on.

Adnan wrote a reply to him that:

"He left the leftover to showing [sic] us why he did it to them [laughing emoji]."

As there has been a Jewish contestant on the show, Andrei Brovarnik, who is from Israel and part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The franchise has a zero-tolerance rule for cast members making statements like that.

The franchise earlier fired contestant Alina Kozhevnikova, along with her partner Caleb Greenwood from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, as she made a couple of social media posts with racist language that resurfaced, where she allegedly remarked about both the Asian and Black communities over the years.

However, these are all speculations, and there are no official reasons revealed or confirmations given from Tigerlily, Adnan, or the official TLC team regarding why the couple was missing from the Tell-All of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Stay tuned for more updates.