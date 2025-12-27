Anaconda (2025) cast: Every character featured in the horror comedy and the actors behind them

Cast members of Anaconda 2025 9Image via YouTube/@sonypictures)

Directed by Tom Gormican, the 2025 film Anaconda is a reboot of the 1997 movie of the same name. It is the sixth installment in the series.

The story follows a group of childhood friend who grow up to be disappointed with their lives. To do something new and exciting, one of them obtains the rights to the original Anaconda film and convinces the other that they should visit the Amazon rainforest to make an indie reboot. However, things turn south when they are attacked by an actual giant snake.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and Fully Formed Entertainment, Anaconda had its world premiere in Los Angeles on December 13, 2025. The film received a wider release by Sony Pictures Releasing in the United States on December 25, 2025.

Exploring the cast of Anaconda (2025)

Paul Rudd as Ronald Griffen Jr.





Paul Rudd stars in Anaconda as Ronald "Griff" Griffen Jr., an actor whose career did not unfold as he had hoped. Stuck playing background roles in films, Griff goes out and acquires the rights to the Anaconda film, seeking the help of his friends to make an indie reboot.

Action comedy is not new to Rudd, who famously portrays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also notably starred in the Ghostbusters reboot films, Afterlife and Frozen Empire.

Jack Black as Doug McCallister





Jack Black appears in Anaconda as Doug McCallister, a wedding videographer and one of Griff's closest friends. After acquiring the rights for Anaconda, Griff reaches out to Doug to help him shoot the film, leveraging Doug's experience with camerawork, and the latter is only too happy to assist.

Star of films like School of Rock, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and A Minecraft Movie, Black is also famously known for voicing Po in the animated film series Kung Fu Panda.

Steve Zahn as Kenny Trent





Steve Zahn plays the role of Kenny Trent, a close friend of Griff and Doug who gets drawn into their plan to remake Anaconda. Previous works of the actor include That Thing You Do!, Happy, Texas, Joy Ride and National Security, among others.

Thandiwe Newton as Claire Simons





Thandiwe Newton stars in the film as Claire Simons, yet another friend of Griff and Doug, whom they convince to join the filmmaking crew. The actress's resume includes projects such as Beloved, Mission Impossible 2, 2012, Westworld and more.

Daniela Melchior as Ana Almeida





Daniela Melchior plays the role of Ana Almeida, a mysterious woman who joins the film crew on their trip to the Amazon, claiming to be pursuing the illegal gold miners in the region. The Portuguese actress is a telenovela star known for playing Cleo Cazo, also known as Ratcatcher, in the DCEU film The Suicide Squad.

Selton Mello as Carlos Santiago Braga





The main cast also includes Selton Mello as Carlos Santiago Braga, a snake handler who joins the team while filming the Anaconda reboot. The Brazilian actor and filmmaker has gained international recognition for starring in the Academy Award-winning film I'm Still Here.

Supporting cast of Anaconda (2025)

The 2025 reboot also features a strong ensemble as supporting cast, including stars from the original 1997 film. The supporting cast list includes:

Jennifer Lopez (uncredited cameo)

Ice Cube as himself

Ione Skye as Malie McCallister, Doug's wife

Ben Lawson as TV MD - Brant Markham

Rui Ricardo Diaz as Joao

John Billingsley as Jerry

