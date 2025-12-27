Karoline Leavitt, 28, expecting second child with husband Nicholas Riccio at the age of 60

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio arrive to the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The White House said they are expecting thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn, a tradition started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt confirmed she is pregnant again, and readers now have the key details she shared about baby No. 2. Karoline Leavitt announced on Instagram on Dec. 26, 2025, that she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are expecting a baby girl due in May 2026. In her caption, Karoline Leavitt wrote,

“The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for - a baby girl coming in May 2026.”

Adding that she and Nicholas Riccio are “thrilled” to grow their family. The couple already share a son, Nicholas Robert “Niko” Riccio, who was born on July 10, 2024. Reporting around the announcement also noted that a senior White House official told Fox News Digital that Leavitt plans to remain press secretary while expecting, which would make her the first pregnant person to hold the job while pregnant.

How Karoline Leavitt announced baby No. 2, what she said about her due date, and what it means for her role

The clearest facts came straight from Karoline Leavitt’s Dec. 26 Instagram post. She revealed she is expecting a baby girl in May 2026, and she framed it as a holiday announcement shared with her audience through a photo set that included a visible baby bump beside a Christmas tree. In the caption, Karoline Leavitt wrote,

before expanding on how the family is feeling. She added,

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother.”

Leavitt also used the announcement to connect her personal update to her current work environment. Karoline Leavitt also thanked President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, writing,

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!”

That line matters because it signals she expects to stay in the day-to-day rhythm of the job, even as she moves through a public pregnancy. On that point, reporting from Fox News Digital said a senior White House official indicated she will remain in her post as press secretary. Fox also reported,

"Leavitt will be the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history."

In practical terms, that puts Karoline Leavitt in a rare spotlight, because the role is built around daily briefings, constant travel possibilities, and rapid-response messaging. Fox also quoted her describing motherhood in faith-centred language, a theme that also appears in her Instagram caption.

For readers tracking the timeline, the due window is also unusually specific. May 2026 is the only due-date detail confirmed in the public announcement and in the major reports that followed, so anything more granular than that is not confirmed at this time.

Who are Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, and how did their relationship become public?

Karoline Leavitt is the White House press secretary, and Reuters noted she is the youngest person to hold the position. Nicholas Riccio is a New Hampshire real estate developer, and the couple’s ages, 28 and 60, have become part of the public conversation about their marriage.

Multiple accounts of their origin story point to Leavitt’s 2022 congressional campaign in New Hampshire. In a recounting of her comments on The Megyn Kelly Show, Leavitt said a mutual friend hosted an event at a restaurant in New Hampshire and invited Riccio. She said she was speaking, and they met there and were first acquainted as friends.

The relationship timeline has a few clear public markers. People reported that the couple got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2023, and they later married in January 2025. People also reported their wedding took place at Wentworth By the Sea Country Club in Rye, New Hampshire, shortly before Trump’s second inauguration.

For readers trying to place Riccio’s professional background, People reported he runs Riccio Enterprises and owns more than 15 buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, which he rents out. That business context shows up repeatedly in how Leavitt describes their dynamic, especially when she talks about career support and parenting logistics.

What Karoline Leavitt has said about working motherhood, and what she and Nicholas Riccio have said about the age gap?

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio welcomed their first child, Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed Niko, on July 10, 2024. People reported that she returned to work on Trump’s campaign shortly after giving birth, and she described the decision as tied to the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Trump.

The age gap has been addressed most directly in her interviews. As per a People.com report dated November 19, 2025, Karoline Leavitt said,

“It is unusual,”

And she also responded to a question about dating someone her age by saying,

“Honestly, no, if you want to know the truth.”

Leavitt has also described how her family reacted early on. Karoline Leavitt said,

“It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first....But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them.”

She has consistently framed Nicholas Riccio as a steady support at home, especially because he is established in his career. As per a People.com report dated December 26, 2025, Karoline Leavitt said,

“He’s built a very successful business himself so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

Direct public comments from Nicholas Riccio about the age gap are not widely reported in the same way, but older reporting captures how he has described his own trajectory and ambition. As per the Sunday Herald report dated March 13, 2005, Nicholas Riccio said,

“My work in real estate has helped facilitate my dream of owning a professional sports team,”

A line often cited to explain how he built his real estate profile long before his relationship with Karoline became public.

