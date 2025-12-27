The Cure original band members list explored in wake of Perry Bamonte's death at 65

Perry Bamonte was a guitarist and keyboardist for the band (Image via Getty)

The Cure member Perry Bamonte, 65, died from an illness on Thursday, December 25, at his residence.

According to Variety, the guitarist formed another band, Love Amongst Ruin, after leaving The Cure. However, he returned to the latter around three years ago.

The artist was supposed to perform with the group next year.

The heartbreaking update was shared on The Cure’s website. They recalled Bamonte’s contributions, and the band wrote that their thoughts and condolences are with Bamonte's family.

“‘Looking after the band’ from 1984 through 1989, he became a full time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard on The Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years,” the tribute reads.

The group said that Bamonte became an important part of their journey. They addressed the reasons for the same, describing Bamonte as a creative individual. Apart from that, the band called Bamonte someone who was “quiet, intense, intuitive and constant.”

The Cure said that Bamonte performed in almost 90 shows after his return. This even included a concert last year, called The Show of a Lost World, held in London.

The Cure was known by another name in the beginning: Band members, albums and other details explained

The Crawley, West Sussex-based group built a big fan base with their music over the years. However, the journey began when they were active as Easy Cure in 1976.

The band’s website revealed that the name was changed two years later. This happened after they became a popular face in Southern England. During that period, the members wrote the lyrics and created demos. They eventually joined the record label, Fiction, leading to the arrival of their first album, Three Imaginary Boys.

The initial lineup featured four people. This included Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey, Lol Tolhurst and Porl Thompson. More musicians entered, with Simon Gallup on the bass and Matthieu Hartley playing the keyboard. The replacements happened following Dempsey’s exit. However, Hartley also left the group after they went on a world tour.

In between that, the band continued releasing albums. The lineup also went through changes, with some artists playing for a long time and others being active for a short period. The oldest members featured Perry Bamonte, Boris Williams, Phil Thornalley and Andy Anderson.

Smith and Simon are still a part of the group along with Roger O’Donnell, Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels. Those who played a few shows or came as temporary replacements were The Venomettes, Steven Severin, Derek Thompson, Norman Fisher, Vince Ely, Roberto Soave, Eden Gallup and Mike Lord.

Starting from P*rnography, The Cure started grabbing a position in the list of the top ten UK Albums chart. Two of their projects, Wish and Songs of a Lost World, topped the same chart.

Other popular albums released by The Cure include The Top, The Head on the Door, Disintegration and Wild Mood Swings.