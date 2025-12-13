Bruna Ferreira calls Karoline Leavitt a bad Catholic, denies having a criminal past as she speaks out about her ICE detention

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt answers questions from reporters during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on October 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leavitt answered questions from reporters about a range of topics including the ongoing government shutdown during the briefing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Bruna Ferreira, a Brazilian woman who has family ties with Karoline Leavitt, was arrested by ICE agents on November 12 in Revere, Massachusetts. She was later released according to a ruling by an immigration judge earlier this week. Meanwhile, Bruna sat for a conversation with CNN's Erin Burnett, where she opened up more about the arrest.

According to reports, Bruna is the mother of Karoline Leavitt's nephew and was previously engaged to Michael, Karoline's brother. The interviewer asked Bruna if she had something to say to Karoline Leavitt, who apparently is also her child's godmother. Bruna addressed Karoline and said,

"I think what I would have to say to Caroline is just because you went to a Catholic school, it doesn't make you a good Catholic, you know, you're a mother... and you should know. How would you feel if you were in those in my shoes, you know?"

Speaking of the rampant ICE detention lately, Bruna Ferreira continued,

"I'm trying to understand and have faith that there's some logical explanation behind any of this, but there isn't. I'm not the first; I'm surely not going to be the last there's thousands of women and families and children being separated daily."

The DHS has previously described Bruna as "a criminal illegal alien from Brazil." A spokesperson for the DHS accused her of overstaying a tourist visa, according to which she had to leave the US in June 1999. All these allegations have been refuted by Bruna Ferreira's attorney.

Bruna Ferreira was on the way to pick up her son from school when she was arrested

During her conversation with CNN's Erin Burnett, Bruna Ferreira shared insights into her ICE detention. According to Bruna, since her return to Massachusetts, she has not spoken to Karoline Leavitee. Bruna further claimed that she hasn't seen her child as well, as she always has an ankle monitor on.

According to her, the child's father has not brought him to meet her. The DHS has repeatedly tried to establish that Bruna Ferreira had a criminal past, a claim that she had clearly refuted. She reiterated, saying that she didn't even have a parking ticket on her. According to CNN, Bruna, as well as her lawyer Todd Pomerleau, claimed that she has been in the country since she was 6 years old and has been trying to get a green card since then.

Speaking of the arrest, the 33-year-old mother claimed that it initially felt like a traffic stop. She then found it peculiar since the officials already knew her name. The situation happened when Bruna was out to pick up her son from school.

"I just started panicking, trying to see if I could get somebody, an emergency contact, anybody to answer me, to pick up Michael from school," said Bruna Ferreira.

CNN stated that she remained in immigration custody for 26 days and was shifted to facilities in four separate states.

She was finally moved to Louisiana at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center. According to Bruna Ferreira, this was when she got a chance to make a phone call to her family and lawyer, letting them know about their whereabouts.

Bruna's case is reportedly set to continue in the Boston immigration court.