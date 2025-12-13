Why is Christina Haack’s ‘spicy’ champagne ad with Chris Larocca facing backlash?

Christina Haack (Image via Instagram / @christinahaack)

Christina Haack is dealing with online backlash after she posted a promotion for her champagne brand, Clé Cachée. On December 10, the designer and TV star shared an Instagram ad showing a romantic scene with her boyfriend, Chris Larocca.

Supporters praised the post, but critics voiced concerns about whether the content was suitable.

The ad promotes Clé Cachée, Haack’s champagne brand, which began on September 29. The picture shows Haack and Larocca posed together, sharing a moment with a bottle of champagne.

Haack wears a black satin gown with gloves that match, while Larocca is dressed in a black suit paired with a polka-dot tie, which is later seen off and laid on the table. The champagne bottle lies tipped over in the shot, adding to the dramatic mood of the scene.

Haack captioned the post,

“The Champagne made me do it.” Larocca publicly supported the post in the comments, writing, “I had the best view in the house,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Some of the followers were positive with comments praising the creative direction and the confidence of Haack. Not everything went well, though. Other social media users were against the ad, citing that the content did not suit a person with children.

Christina Haack addresses parenting criticism amid online backlash

Christina Haack is a mother to three children: daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 6, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

While Haack did not respond to most negative feedback, she addressed one comment urging her to change her behavior. The comment read,

“At some point it has to become about the kids — not how sexy or cute you can look or trying to get a man. Dang girl, tone it down. You are really pretty but do the parent thing and stop putting sexy out there.”

Haack replied directly, writing,

“Interesting comment from someone with ‘single and loves to have fun’ in their profile,” followed by three skull emojis.

Although the advert was designed to advertise Clé Caché by using graphic images, it also brought about wider debates on the internet regarding the image of the people, parenting demands, and branding oneself in the online world.