Will Krypto’s life be in danger in Supergirl? Here’s all we know

Krypto (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

The first trailer for Supergirl signals serious danger for Krypto, the beloved superdog introduced in 2025’s Superman and inspired by James Gunn’s own pet.

The film confirms that Krypto belongs to Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin, and is her constant companion, living with her and even accompanying her to an intergalactic bar for her birthday.

However, the trailer later shows Krypto unconscious as a distraught Kara watches over him, hinting at a major emotional storyline. James Gunn has confirmed that the film follows Supergirl as she tries to save Krypto’s life. Based on Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the story sees Kara team up with a young girl named Ruthye to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills.

In the comic, Krypto is poisoned while protecting Kara, forcing them to pursue Krem for an antidote.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Gunn and Peter Safran, the film stars Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, and Jason Momoa and is set for release on June 26, 2026.

Speaking to Cinemablend, Gillespie stated of Krypto’s role in the film, “He’s a huge part of the plot. I mean, he’s really her only family. Obviously she’s got her cousin, but coming from Krypton. All she has left of Krypton is him. So they have an incredibly tight bond that I think will break people’s hearts.”

The fate of Krypto in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

The Supergirl trailer strongly suggests that Krypto is seriously injured, leaving audiences wondering whether the beloved superdog can be saved.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic on which the film is based, that question is ultimately answered with a reassuring twist.

The story reveals that Krypto was never truly poisoned, and his injury was not fatal. Instead, Kara Zor-El used the situation as emotional justification to join Ruthye on a revenge-driven mission against Krem.

The narrative uses this deception as a way to explore Kara’s darker moral struggle.

Still grieving the destruction of Krypton and feeling lost after arriving on Earth, Kara sees aspects of herself reflected in Ruthye’s pain.

This connection draws her into a violent quest that challenges her ideals and pushes her toward an antihero mindset.

Krypto’s apparent injury gives Kara the permission she needs to embark on this dark journey and confront Krem.

Everything revealed so far about DC Studios’ Supergirl adaptation suggests the film will closely follow the comic’s trajectory, including its moral complexity and emotional depth.

If the movie preserves this twist, audiences may be led to believe Krypto is in grave danger, only to learn he is safe, setting up hopeful future adventures for the superdog in the DC Universe.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

