Which two fan-favorite items is Taco Bell reviving for a limited time? Details explored

Taco Bell restaurant is seen in Manhattan, New York, United States of America, on July 5th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Taco Bell is bringing back two popular menu items, but for a short while. Both feature a well-loved flavor people often ask for: garlic. The fast-food giant announced the return of its Cheesy Dipping Burritos and Steak Garlic Nacho Fries. Along with that, it’s bringing back its creamy garlic dipping sauce. These two items became a hit after customers combined them in creative ways.

"Starting December 18, fans nationwide can enjoy these irresistibly dippable, cheesy burritos alongside the returning Steak Garlic Nacho Fries—both featuring the sauce that sparked the garlic obsession after flavor-savvy fans made it a cult-favorite," Taco Bell official website says.

The Cheesy Dipping Burritos are two smaller burritos, filled with either chicken or steak and cheese, and topped with a layer of grilled cheese.

This is the first time that Taco Bell is giving them with creamy garlic dipping sauce. People can also replace the garlic sauce with the nacho cheese or creamy chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell declared that Cheesy Dipping Burritos, including the garlic dipping sauce, will be available on December 18 for a limited time.

This is an indication of Taco Bell realizing a pair of items that consumers had been enjoying, even though both of them had never before made it into the actual menu.

Taco Bell expands its Garlic-focused menu with limited-time returns and pricing details

Taco Bell is also bringing back one more item, Steak Garlic Nacho Fries. These fries are packed with seasoned goodness and topped with a creamy garlic sauce, melted shredded nacho cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and soft steak.

This is not the first time that this item was on the menu and this time, it is returning as a part of the garlic promotion at Taco Bell.

"When fans turned the Creamy Garlic Sauce from Steak Garlic Nacho Fries into a hit, Taco Bell listened. Now, this fan-made hack is poised to become a nationwide favorite, giving everybody a taste of what the community helped make famous," Taco Bell website says.

The price information is now accessible. The Cheesy Dipping Burritos will be sold by Taco Bell at a price of $5.49, and the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries will be sold at $4.99.

However, the prices may vary because of the location. They are also adding the Cheesy Dipping Burritos to a Discovery Luxe Box for $9.

In this package, there will be two Cheesy Dipping Burritos, a seasoned beef Chalupa Supreme, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink.

With these limited-time offerings, Taco Bell is wrapping up 2025 by bringing back popular menu items that customers have enjoyed before.

At the same time, it is growing its lineup of garlic-based options across various dishes.