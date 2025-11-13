Taco Bell Adds Fire-Roasted Poblano Peppers to Menu with New Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Taco Bell is cranking up the heat again with a limited‑time offering that adds a twist to its flavor lineup. The chain’s newest creation, the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla, is packed with fire‑roasted poblano peppers that deliver a heat, drowning out the other flavors.

Starting Thursday, November 20, the quesadilla will start appearing on menus across the U.S., a signal that the brand is leaning into adventurous distinctive ingredients.

Taco Bell unveils its new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla, a bold twist on a classic favorite

Taco Bell is reimagining its menu with the debut of its Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla, a handheld spin on a time‑tested favorite. The new creation wraps a rolled tortilla around tender steak melted cheese, fire‑roasted poblano peppers and a drizzle of Spicy Ranch sauce, delivering a blend of smoky, spicy and comforting flavors in each bite.

Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, Luis Restrepo, said in a statement (via USA Today):

"At Taco Bell, innovation means more than new menu items - it's about reimagining the classics and introducing bold flavors that excite our fans. With the debut of the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla, we're celebrating the unique flavor profile of the poblano pepper in a new form. This launch is a testament to our relentless drive to deliver craveable innovations in every bite."

The brand frames the dish as a take on menu innovation, turning favorites into something new and downright crave‑worthy. The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla will be offered à la carte for $4.99 (prices may vary by location). They will also appear in the $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box, which bundles it with a Doritos Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco chips drenched in sauce and a medium drink, as reported by USA Today.

Marking the launch, Taco Bell is handing fans a chance to win one of 300 Poblano Sweaters through its rewards app, another nod to the chain’s talent for pairing daring new flavors with inventive fan‑engagement tactics.

