Conspiracy theories surrounding Vince Foster's suicide explored after Epstein's email alleges Hillary Clinton had an affair with ex-White House counsel

A fresh batch of Jeffrey Epstein's emails have been released by the federal government, bringing to light shocking information about former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary. One such email - the screenshot of which was posted on X on Wednesday (November 12) - alleges that the former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, was having an affair with ex-White House counsel Vince Foster.

Foster, who was a renowned Arkansas attorney back in the 70s, happened to be a neighbor of Bill Clinton back when they were young. As they got older, Clinton pursued politics and Foster opened his own law firm - the Rose Law Firm. Before Bill became President, his wife had also worked with Foster at the firm.

Jeffrey Epstein claimed that Hillary Clinton had a sexual relationship with former attorney and White House counsel Vince Foster.



Foster committed suicide in 1993.



As the president, Clinton invited Vince Foster to Washington as the deputy White House counsel, under Bernard Nussbaum. In 1993, when Vince committed suicide, it was initially believed that the Clintons were behind his murder.

Some believed that Foster was killed to prevent him from testifying against Hillary Clinton in court. Four years later, Christopher Ruddy even wrote a book about it, titled The Strange Death of Vincent Foster, claiming that the counsel's wife, doctor, friends, the police officers at the park as well as the coroner who autopsied his corpse were all involved in the conspiracy of his murder.

However, none of these theories were ever proven, with Foster's death remaining confirmed as a suicide even today.

​ Rumors of Vince Foster and Hillary Clinton's affair have been around for decades

While Epstein's newly released emails indicate that Hillary Clinton and Vince Foster were having a secret affair, this isn't the first time these rumors have come to light. More than two decades ago, in 1999, Christopher Andersen published a book on the relationship between the Clintons, titled Bill and Hillary: The Marriage.

In it, Andersen alleged that Hillary's affair with Vince began way before she became the First Lady. The book claimed that the two started their affair as early as 1977, when they were both co-workers at the Rose Law Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas. Bill Clinton was the governor of Arkansas at the time.

Christopher had also quoted state troopers who guarded the Clintons' residence at the time, alleging that Foster showed up there as soon as Bill was out of town. Elsewhere in the book, Andersen also alleged that Hillary had hired Ivan Duda, an FBI agent, to investigate the President's extra-marital affairs.

Andersen's controversial book arrived right before Hillary Clinton was planning on running for the senate in New York. Her office refused to address any allegations made in his book at the time.

