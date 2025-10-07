What is Adelita Grijalva's connection to Epstein files? Arizona Rep's delay in swearing in by the Congress explained

TUCSON, ARIZONA - JULY 15: Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva speaks at a primary election-night party at El Casino Ballroom on July 15, 2025 in South Tucson, Arizona. Grijalva, the Pima County supervisor, is running in a special election held for the state's 7th District seat vacated by the death of her father, longtime U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Despite having won the special election for Arizona's 7th Congressional District two weeks ago, Adelita Grijalva's swearing-in in the House of Representatives continues to be delayed.

The Democratic rep. addressed the matter during her appearance on KJZZ - a Phoenix radio network - that she had had no update on when her oath ceremony will be held by Mike Johnson (the House Speaker) or other officials.

Grijalva added:

"There has been direct communication with the Speaker's office and myself. But they’re—having canceled all of their votes, have no indication at all as to when I might get sworn in... I am still waiting. The sad part is that there are so many questions."

I would be the final vote on releasing the Epstein Files and they don’t want them out. The American people deserve transparency and accountability! pic.twitter.com/ibYVZXqmHq — Adelita Grijalva (@AdelitaForAZ) October 4, 2025

While there's no official word about what's causing the delay from the House of Representatives yet, it is being speculated that Grijalva's intention in pushing the Trump Government to release the undisclosed Epstein files could be it.

Last Thursday (October 2), Mike Johnson spoke about the subject on CBS Mornings, claiming that despite the House not being on the floor, he would swear in Grijalva "early next week as soon as everyone returns to town. We have to have everybody here, and we'll swear her in."

However, a day later, Johnson issued a notice which stated that this week (October 7-13) will be a "district work period," which means that the lawmakers would not gather in the DC but work from their own districts instead. His announced recess put an indefinite pause on Grijalva's swearing-in process, Time reports.

Adelita had previously vowed to be the final vote from the House to compel Trump's Administration to take that step, which is why Democrats are blaming Johnson for the delay.

They believe that the Speaker - who is himself a Republican - is delaying the process to protect the President. Protecting the chamber from Trump's wrath if the Epstein matter is pushed is another potential motivation for Johnson.

​Democrats are accusing the House of delaying Adelita Grijalva's swearing-in process deliberately

It’s time to swear in Rep-elect Adelita Grijalva. pic.twitter.com/EikOF2Zax8 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 6, 2025

Jim McGovern, the Massachusetts representative who is also the senior Democrat on the House Rules Committee, also believes the same. On Monday, he accused the White House of undermining democracy, adding that the Speaker of the House was doing the same.

Adelita Grijalva is the second one from her family to run for the Arizona Rep. in the House of Representatives, with her father, Raúl Grijalva, having served in it between 2003 and 2023.