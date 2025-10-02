Razzledazzlemo’s GoFundMe raises over $27,000 for TikToker’s legal defense over Mike Johnson Grindr allegation

A TikToker @razzledazzlemo threatened to release House Speaker Mike Johnson's alleged Grindr account and IP address (Image via Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

An anonymous TikTok user going by @razzledazzlemo recently threatened House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The person gave an ultimatum to the GOP member to swear in Adelita Grijalva, U.S. representative-elect for Arizona's 7th congressional district. Razzledazzlemo asserted that they would otherwise release Johnson’s alleged Grindr profile and IP address.

While the House speaker has yet to publicly address the allegations, a GoFundMe dedicated to the TikToker has emerged. Organized by Michael Johnson of Harrisville, Rhode Island, the campaign aims to raise funds for the legal defense of Razzledazzlemo.

The GoFundMe organizer urged the readers to donate to support the TikTok user, while writing:

“Razzledazzlemo’s legal expenses. Democracy is in danger. Speaking out is expensive and vicious. These funds will be used for legal representation and relocation. I’m thankful to my supporters from TikTok and other platforms helping me in navigating the legal process of keeping democracy alive.”

Launched with a goal of $25,000, the Razzledazzlemo GoFundMe has raised more than $27,000, with donations from more than 960 people. The TikToker also encouraged his viewers in another clip to donate or share the fundraiser. They also spoke about the evidence supporting their allegations against the Republican politician.

Razzledazzlemo speaks about turning over alleged proof against Mike Johnson to an investigative journalist

This is an update from the gentleman who threatened to release House Speaker Mike Johnson's Grindr account. Grindr is an app designed for gay, bi, trans, and queer people to hook up and is the popular app of choice for closeted gay Republicans. 😳👇pic.twitter.com/R9WuWLlTgY — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 30, 2025

The anonymous TikToker, who alleged that the House speaker has a Grindr profile, reiterated the accusation in another clip. In another post on September 30, Razzledazzlemo announced their decision following a consultation with their attorney, close friends, and family. The TikToker revealed:

“Any and all materials in my possession related to this matter have now been turned over to a trusted media authority, an investigative journalist, who will then vet the information and report as necessary.”

They added:

“Any and all copies of this information that were in my possession are now out of my possession and have been turned over to several different sources.”

Razzledazzlemo asserted:

“If anything should happen to me, this will trigger those sources to release that information as well.”

The TikToker called the situation “hard” and something they never planned. Razzledazzlemo mentioned that TikTok has put a “ban warning” on their account, while their original video got removed. They spoke about providing updates after being advised by many and claimed that they are “not backing down.” Razzledazzlemo added:

“This is democracy and democracy will prevail. They may get me in the short term, but in the long term democracy will prevail.”

In another clip on October 1, Razzledazzlemo shared that they are frightened for their life, but reiterated that the media outlet will release the information.