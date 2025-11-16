Maurice Harrison aka Girlalala GoFundMe raises over $19,000 for TikToker reportedly killed by boyfriend

Maurice Harrison posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@_girlalalala)

A GoFundMe campaign created in honor of TikTok influencer Maurice Jaden Harrison, best known on the internet as Girlalala, has raised over $19,000 while her family and supporters grieve her untimely death.

According to reports, the 21-year-old content creator and hairstylist was killed by a gunshot wound at her apartment, and her boyfriend Shanoyd Whyte is accused in relation to the homicide.

The news of Harrison’s death elicited an outpouring of grief on social platforms. Fans, fellow influencers and public figures expressed shock and sadness, and many called for more awareness of abuse in all forms regardless of gender identity or community.

Following Maurice Harrison's tragic death, Harrison’s family set up a GoFundMe page for funeral costs and other related expenses. The fundraiser, started by Chaddie Harrison, features a touching message expressing gratitude for the prayers and support sent their way during a difficult time.

The family said additional information on final arrangements and direct contributions to the funeral home would be released when it becomes available.

"To contribute to arrangements for Maurice J. Harrison aka “Girlalala”, you may do so here. As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind thought, and gesture during our time of bereavement. Once we finalize arrangements we will also share how you can contribute to the funeral home directly also. Thank you," the campaign read.

The campaign took off rapidly, raising $19,000 and counting as friends, followers and members of the community rallied in honor of Harrison. Dozens of donors wrote messages about her effervescent personality, her creative work and the effect she had on anyone who followed her online.

More about Maurice Harrison and the arrest of Shanoyd Whyte

Harrison, known for her large following over TikTok, was also active on the platform using handles @_girlalalala and @therealgirlalala where she had as many as 80,000 followers.

On YouTube she was running a channel called LifeWhirlalala, and collected followers slowly while sharing personal vlogs and videos about her lifestyle that entertained thousands.

Florida law enforcement arrested 25-year-old Shanoyd Whyte on November 14, 2025, and subsequently booked him into Broward County Jail for premeditated first degree murder with a firearm.

Per circulating reports and inmate records shared by outlets such as The Neighborhood Talk, the deadly occurrence appeared to have stemmed from a reported domestic dispute at Harrison’s home. Screenshots and video clips circulating online indicate that Maurice Harrison had previously discussed encountering domestic abuse.

Rapper JT, a former member of City Girls, spoke directly about the incident in an Instagram Story that received widespread circulation among her fans; she said people should not dismiss or laugh at accounts of domestic violence.

"Stop laughing at domestic content! sometime we stroll & ki about very serious things because the person who’s telling the story deliver it funny but NOTHING is funny about a domestic violence story," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Whyte is now in custody without bond, according to public records, as the case proceeds. Harrison’s death has brought renewed attention to the importance of taking allegations of abuse seriously, the realities young influencers face, and the need for improved support for victims in all communities.