What happened to Kyle Ferree? Fundraiser raises over $16,000 for Kentucky lineman’s family killed on the job

An LG&E line technician died while working on a power line in Oldham County, Kentucky, on Thursday, November 6 [Representational Image] (Image via Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Kyle Ferree, a line technician for LG&E, died on November 6, a Corydon Democrat obituary confirmed. According to a Help a Hero fundraiser, the 26-year-old died while doing linework.

Liz Pratt, Senior Director of Communications and Corporate Responsibility at LG&E and KU, confirmed the death of an employee last week. She sent her condolences to the late technician, while stating that the employee was fatally injured while working to reconductor a power line in Oldham County, Kentucky.

In her own words, the LG&E and KU Energy spokesperson said:

“We lost today a friend and co-worker who was an LG&E line technician fatally injured while working to reconductor a power line. This is a tragic loss for our entire LG&E and KU workforce, and our hearts are heavy for his family and all who knew him.”

Pratt asserted that the company was “performing a thorough investigation to better understand factors that contributed to this situation and how it occurred.” Initially, the identity of the late employee remained undisclosed, but a Help a Hero fundraiser confirmed that it was Kyle Ferree. The campaign gained nearly 160 supporters within a week of its launch.

Help a Hero fundraiser gathers over $16,000 for Kyle Ferree’s family

A recent campaign launched by Tammy Duncan of Louisville, Kentucky, garnered the attention of hundreds of supporters. The organizer created a "Help a Hero" fundraiser in memory of Kyle Ferree, who passed away last week in Oldham County. The cause description reads:

“On Thursday, November 6, 2025, Kyle Ferree lost his life doing the work he loved — linework.”

Duncan added:

“A devoted husband and proud member of IBEW Local 2100, Kyle loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing, and he showed up for his crew and his family with fierce loyalty. His sudden passing leaves a young family facing immediate expenses, lost income, and a long road through grief.”

Tammy, on behalf of Kyle Ferree’s work family, launched the campaign to assist the late line technician’s wife and children with various expenses, including “housing, bills, childcare, counseling, and other essentials.” The organizer asserted:

“All gifts go directly to Kyle’s family via NSUJL/Help a Hero.”

Within a week of its launch, the cause has raised more than $16,000, nearing its $30,000 goal. Many supporters have also shared their kind words and condolences with Kyle Ferree’s family.

“our prayers are with you from Kentucky,”Stephanie Richardson wrote.

“God bless… I hope all the memories help his friend’s, family, and co-workers get through this difficult time,” Juanita Lock said.

“God bless the linemen which keep our civilisation powered to their own risk, sorry for your loss may life be kinder to you in the coming times,” an anonymous supporter penned.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and hits close to home. I’m sorry for your loss,” another anonymous supporter said.

Kyle Ferree is survived by his wife, Hunter Roach Ferree, and daughters Everly and Anderson. Hunter is also expecting her third daughter with Kyle, whom they named Brooklyn, according to Corydon Democrat.