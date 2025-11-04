Everything to know about the UPS plane crash at Louisville Airport as aerial footage makes the rounds online

Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff with a shelter-in-place order issued for within 5 miles of the airport. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

A UPS plane crashed during takeoff on Tuesday (November 4, 2025) at the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky. It was bound for Honolulu, Hawaii.

The cargo plane was carrying approximately 38,000 gallons of fuel. In the videos that have gone viral, massive black smoke can be seen, engulfing the nearby area.

According to various reports by news outlets, seven people have been confirmed dead, and at least 11 are injured. Some have gone missing.

Notably, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated in a press conference that the condition of three crew members of the cargo plane is still uncertain, as their bodies have not been found.

Per CNN's report, the National Transportation Safety Board has created a "go-team" to lead the investigation of the UPS plane crash. The go-team will arrive in Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration would also participate in the investigation.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy called the crash "heartbreaking" and shared that the plane was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.

The X user (@anthonycerullo) shared videos of the crash and details of the cargo.

At the moment, all arriving and departing flights have been suspended at the Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Officials have instructed the people in nearby areas to seek shelter and not to touch any debris from the UPS plane crash.

The local businesses in the nearby area were damaged in the crash. According to Forbes' report, Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts were near the airport and have been badly affected.

Another business, the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant, was not damaged.

More details on the UPS plane crash

The cause of the UPS plane crash is still unclear. The Jefferson County Public Schools announced that all schools and their extracurricular activities and athletics would be suspended on Wednesday.

The school board has notified its employees via email.

Country singer and songwriter Josh Mitcham told CNN that he boarded his flight at the Louisville International Airport when the captain shared that the plane could not take off because there had been a crash.

He told the news outlet that he and the people on his flight were safe.

However, he felt bad for the people who were injured or lost their lives due to the UPS plane crash.

"We didn't really know what happened... The captain came over and said that there had been an accident and that it wasn't good and that they recommended that we go ahead and get off the plane," he noted.

The non-profit museum and cultural center in Louisville, the Muhammad Ali Center, shared its condolences in a statement.

Remembering those who lost their lives, and the businesses that were damaged, the cultural center thanked the emergency responders who "keep the community safe."

While the UPS plane crash videos are circulating on the internet, authorities have shared that the number of deceased is expected to increase. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the cargo crash in Louisville, Kentucky.