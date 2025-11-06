Matt Sweets GoFundMe raises over $37,000 for “severely burned” survivor of Louisville UPS plane crash

Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

A crowdfunding campaign mounted to support Matthew "Matt" Sweets, one of the survivors of a deadly UPS cargo airplane crash in Louisville, KY, has raised more than $37,000 within days, and exemplifies the community rallying around the injured father of young children.

Among the injured is Matt Sweets, who graduated from the University of Louisville not long ago, and has lived in Louisville all his life.

According to a GoFundMe created by his sister in law, Fawn Armstrong, Sweets was burned over 95% of his body in the fireball of the crash, and he is in critical condition at the hospital and has a long recovery ahead of him.

"Matt was severely burned on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, when he was caught in the fireball aftermath of the UPS plane crash in Louisville. He survived, but he was severely burned over 95% of his body. He is currently in critical condition and faces a long road of recovery and rehabilitation," the campaign read.

The fundraiser, entitled “Support Brooke and Matt’s Family in Crisis,” was set up to help provide support for Sweets, his partner Brooke, and their two small children.

Sweets is the family's only provider, and Armstrong recalled that the expenses of daily life, bills, groceries, and medical costs are piling up quickly. She stated it is important to focus the family on Matt's recovery without the added burden of the financial weight.

According to his Linkedin profile, Sweets has received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Louisville and has held jobs in hospitality at various local businesses, including Smokey Bones Bar and Grill as well as The Brown Hotel.

More about the Louisville UPS plane crash as investigation continues

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the crash happened when a UPS MD-11F cargo plane caught fire minutes after departing from Louisville International Airport.

The plane went off the runway and scraped several businesses in the area, Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts amongst them, according to officials.

The crash started a large fire that destroyed several buildings, killing at least a dozen people and injuring many more. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said surveillance video showed the plane’s left engine coming off the wing during takeoff.

Looking at this MD-11 UPS crash , this is some of the most terrifying and sad footages i have seen for a crash especially for a heavy jet , correct me if I’m wrong i believe last time we saw a video recording of a plane crashing right after takeoff with substantial fire on engine… pic.twitter.com/tmyG3Al5YN — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦 🏎️🛩️ (@ahmed_baokbah) November 5, 2025

The plane did take off briefly but crashed shortly thereafter, igniting about 38,000 gallons of fuel and spreading fire for half a mile. The investigation into the causes of the crash remains ongoing.

As authorities are still figuring out the exact cause of the crash, relatives of crash victims and survivors like Matt Sweets are left trying to cope with uncertainty and unimaginable loss. For many, the GoFundMe page has represented a community coming together to support one of their own during a tragedy.