“The wrong guy to pick a fight with”: Hilarious reactions erupt after viral YouTuber Jack Doherty’s brawl with UFC legend Andrei Arlovski

Andrei Arlovski has not yet responded to the incident through any platform so far (Image via Getty)

Jack Doherty and Andrei Arlovski recently got into a dispute with each other. The incident took place during the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on Friday, December 19.

The entire dispute was recorded in a video backstage, which is now trending everywhere. The issue emerged from a situation when Jack had allegedly bumped into Andrei, known as the UFC heavyweight champion, which was also seen in the clip. The video shows that Jack Doherty was walking normally while Andrei Arlovski was coming from the other side.

The latter looked back when he was bumped on the shoulder, following which he started attacking a few people, reportedly including Jack’s bodyguard. Doherty was accompanied by a few friends, who also responded to Arlovski as they tried to hit him. One of Jack’s friends fell on the ground.

The video shifted to a moment where Andrei continued hitting the other two people and was spotted punching. Doherty eventually intervened at one point, pulling back his friends as one of them displayed his middle finger to Andrei.

However, Jack Doherty was seemingly trying to run to the other side for a fight, but was stopped by his friends. The entire group then walked away in the end.

Netizens have started sharing their reactions to the dispute on X (formerly Twitter). One of them advised the influencers to avoid such fights with an individual like Andrei.

“Haha influencers. Arlovski might be the wrong guy to pick a fight with,” @JonasJerebko said.

The responses continued, where a user seemingly made fun of the fact that a security guard was fighting with a UFC star.

“Imagine being so much of a prick that your security has to fight a former UFC world champion,” @MoneyGangCrypto wrote .

Another person shared a similar reaction, saying that the group of influencers responded by believing that they could take down Arlovski.

“The kids squaring up like they had a chance is actually hilarious,” @OrdinallyJohn commented .

An individual alleged that the dispute was possibly planned and not real.

“This has to be staged. Body guard was like nah man,” @apewhale said .

One of the responses featured the user seemingly questioning why Andrei became so emotional.

“Andrew was too emotional. They were just a brunch of kids,” @BorkorElse pointed out .

Jack Doherty has shared a few posts in response to the incident

As mentioned earlier, the popular YouTuber’s recent dispute with Andrei Arlowski is creating headlines. Jack Doherty has now reacted to the incident with some posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 21. The online personality initially alleged that the fight started with Andrei kicking him “for no reason.” Doherty claimed that he never said anything to Arlowski and was simply walking by him.

“How did I start the Andrei Arlovski fight? Watch the video u old twitter fu**s u guys just point the finger at the kid who’s half ur age and way richer than u. I would do the same tho,” another post reads .

Jack clarified in another post again that he was not the one who started the fight. This was in response to a user who reacted to the incident by questioning who could have decided to “antagonize” Andrei backstage.

As of this writing, the identities of Doherty’s friends who were spotted in the video have not been made official. Further updates on the same are awaited.