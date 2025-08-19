What did Stephanie Carlquist do? Kentucky woman goes viral for smiling widely in her mugshot

Stephanie Carlquist had an argument with her ex-boyfriend following which she damaged his car (Image via Getty)

Kentucky-based Stephanie Carlquist is trending after being involved in a legal issue. She reportedly damaged her ex-boyfriend’s car from all sides, including putting salt in the engine and glitter in the air conditioner, as reported by Fox 10 News on August 17, 2025.

The car damage incident happened last month, and she was taken into custody. However, Stephanie’s mugshot is now grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

According to Fox 10 News, Stephanie Carlquist has been taken to the Madison County Detention Center after the legal issue, and it remains unknown if the mugshot was captured at the same place where she is being held on a $12,00 bond. The mugshot, shared by @deadripper07 on X (formerly Twitter), features Carlquist smiling at the camera.

Furthermore, netizens reacted to the viral mugshot on different platforms, with a majority of the people sharing their opinion on the smile. One of them questioned the reason that turned out to be so hilarious while Stephanie was posing for the photo.

The charges against Stephanie include felony criminal mischief. Although Stephanie’s current profession remains unknown, she is reportedly expecting a child and is 31 years old, as of this year.

Stephanie Carlquist damaged her boyfriend’s car last month: Legal problem explained in detail

The New York Post stated that all the damages were not done in one particular day. Stephanie Carlquist’s ex-boyfriend, whose identity remains unknown, told the outlet that while she damaged the tire on July 6, 2025, the other damages were done around nine days later on July 15.

Apart from putting salt and glitter, Stephanie Carlquist also damaged the windshield, rearview mirror, and radio screen. Notably, the entire incident was a result of an alleged argument between Stephanie and her ex-boyfriend.

The damages were reported to be more than $12,460, as per the Daily Mail. Moreover, Stephanie also spoke to the tow truck driver while he arrived to take away the vehicle, reportedly admitting that she was the one who damaged the car.

The tow truck driver then allegedly contacted the ex-boyfriend’s mother about the entire incident, and Stephanie also spoke to her former partner on text and social media, apologizing for what she did. Carlquist told her ex-boyfriend that she did not do anything intentionally and that it was a result of stress, emerging from her pregnancy.

The charges against Stephanie Carlquist were mentioned in a report filed against her at the Richmond Police Department last month, as per Syracuse. While speaking to the cops, Stephanie shared a different side of the story, as she allegedly claimed that she did not make the other damages apart from putting salt and glitter.

“The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield. The was overdue for oil and motor and everything else. Oh, and the tire”, Stephanie said.

As mentioned, Carlquist remains in custody, and her court appearance date has not been finalized, as of this writing.