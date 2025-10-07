Dancing With the Stars season 34 episode 4 recap: Celebrities channel classic movies in magical “Disney Night” performances

Hilaria and Gleb from Dancing With the Stars (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

The fourth episode of Dancing With the Stars season 34 went on with the "Disney Night" theme. The stars had to dance to the tunes inspired by the classic Disney movies and properties.

After the departure of Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui in the last episode, the competition power was down to eleven. The performances were packed with the music and the characters from Disney animations, live-action films, theme park rides, and even from their recent acquisitions like Star Wars.

On the basis of the combined judges’ scores and viewers’ votes, the decision was made about the celebrities who were at risk and who were eliminated at the end of the show.

Hilaria Baldwin was sent home in this episode, so the competition continues with ten contestants.

Episode 4 highlights from Dancing With the Stars season 34

Opening and troupe performances

The Dancing With the Stars season 34 evening began with an opening number choreographed by Emmy winner Mandy Moore to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast.

Additional troupe performances included music from the upcoming Tron: Ares and Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

These segments set the stage for the competitive routines and featured Disney-themed choreography.

Celebrity performances and judges’ scores

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach and Dylan Efron performed a quickstep to the song Life Is a Highway from the movie Cars. It received a 23 from the judges.

While Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold performed a salsa to Bop to the Top from High School Musical, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov danced a quickstep to I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song) from The Jungle Book.

Hoying and Arnold also received 21 points, as did Fishel and Pashkov.

Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy danced the Viennese waltz to Maleficent's Once Upon a Dream.

The judges rated the performance as imaginative, compelling, and narrative, giving it a score of 24 out of 30.

Hilaria Baldwin and professional Gleb Savchenko performed the Star Wars quickstep to Cantina Band. 23 out of 30 was their score.

Other Dancing With the Stars performances included Andy Richter and Emma Slater with a Viennese waltz to Le Festin from Ratatouille, scoring 18 points.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a cha cha to Try Everything from Zootopia and got 22 points.

A quickstep to Space Mountain music by Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten gave 24 points as a final score.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas performed a foxtrot to The Room Where It Happens from Hamilton and were awarded 25 points.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa did a quickstep to Special Spice from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, receiving a maximum of 24 points for their performance.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik performed a jazz routine to Friend Like Me from Aladdin and got 23 points.

Judges’ Leaderboard and Elimination

The Dancing With the Stars judges’ leaderboard ranked Whitney Leavitt first with 25 points. Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, and Elaine Hendrix tied at 24 points.

With 23 points each, Jen Affleck, Hilaria Baldwin, and Dylan Efron were the three celebrities who shared the most; Robert Irwin earned 22 points.

Andy Richter scored 18 points, while Danielle Fishel and Scott Hoying each scored 21.

Andy Richter, Danielle Fishel, and Hilaria Baldwin were the dancers that the public disliked the most. There are now only ten dancers left in season 34 of Dancing With the Stars after Hilaria Baldwin was eliminated after finishing last.

