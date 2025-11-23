Where to watch Live: WWE Friday Night SmackDown? Streaming details explored

Live: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (via Instagram @wwe)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been a Friday night staple since its debut on April 29, 1999, created by Vince McMahon as part of World Wrestling Entertainment's push to expand its TV footprint. Originally airing on UPN, it quickly became the company's blue-brand powerhouse, splitting the roster from Monday Night Raw and building its own rivalries.

Under Triple H's creative leadership since 2022, the show has leaned into athletic storytelling and surprise return, drawing in three million average viewers weekly in 2025.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown season 28 episode 46 aired on Friday, November 21, at 8 pm ET.

Fans can stream live on the USA Network and everywhere else outside the U.S. it streams live on Netflix as part of WWE’s five year global deal that began in 2025.

Other streaming channels include DirecTV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. This week the episode will continue upto to the Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, 2025.

In Friday's episode, SmackDown hits the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It's a pivotal episode wrapping the first round of The Last Time is Now tournament to crown John Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Drew McIntyre is back after being suspended as Heyman identified a fault in his WarGames contract. He then teamed up with Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Bronson Reed agaisnt Cody Rhodes.

Matches include Carmelo Hayes versus Bronson Reed and Penta versus Finn Bálor.

A tag team clash between Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) and #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)is also seen. Ilja Dragunov defends the US Championship in an open challenge and Chelsea Green celebrates her recent Women's US Title win.

The cast blends veterans and rising stars like Cody Rhodes as champion, navigates WarGames drama with Logan Paul while Rhea Ripley assembles her team amid returns like AJ Lee and Becky Lynch.

Along with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline tensions and high flying action.

United States: Live on USA Network (cable/satellite); stream via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or Peacock Premium ($5.99/mo) for on-demand.

Canada: Netflix live at 8 p.m. ET; also on Sportsnet channels for select markets.

United Kingdom/Ireland: Netflix at 1 a.m. BST (Saturday); BT Sport alternatives for replays.

India: Netflix at 6:30 a.m. IST (Saturday); SonyLIV for dubbed Hindi versions and archives.

Australia: Netflix at 11 a.m. AEST (Saturday); Foxtel Kayo for linear TV sync.

France/Belgium: AB1 TV at 2 a.m. CET (Saturday); Netflix backup, WWE Network for PLEs.

Germany/Austria/Switzerland: ProSieben MAXX or BILD TV live; Netflix streaming, WWE Network on-demand.

Italy: DMAX or Discovery+ at varying local times; Netflix primary for live feeds.

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport channels live; Netflix for streaming access.

Japan: ABEMA app/TV at early morning JST; Netflix for full catalog.

South Korea: IB Sports broadcast; Netflix international stream.

Philippines: Tap Go app for live; WWE Network for extras, Netflix core.

Saudi Arabia: Netflix at 4 a.m. AST (Saturday); MBC1 for Arabic-dubbed highlights.

Watch the next episode of Live: WWE Friday Night SmackDown on November 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m CT on USA Network in the U.S. or Netflix internationally.

