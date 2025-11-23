"I don't owe you anything" - Love & Marriage Huntsville's Nell shuts down LaTisha after comments about family matters

Chris and Nell of Love & Marriage Huntsville (Image via Instagram/@owntv)

During the tenth episode of Love & Marriage Huntsville Season 6, tensions arose between Nell and LaTisha regarding family matters. The conflict began when LaTisha questioned Nell about leaving Los Angeles early. Nell responded,

"That's none of your business. I don't owe you anything."

This statement set the tone for the subsequent conversation. LaTisha continued to ask questions about the trip, and Nell repeatedly declined to provide explanations.

Multiple cast members were present during the exchange, including Destiny and Kimmi, who highlighted the conversation and clarified the sequence of events.

Conflict between Nell and LaTisha over family boundaries in Love & Marriage Huntsville season 6 episode 10

Nell addresses questions about the trip

LaTisha directly asked Nell why they left Los Angeles early. Nell maintained her boundary by stating that the matter was "none" of LaTisha’s business.

When LaTisha continued to press, Nell reiterated that she did not "owe" her anything.

According to Kimmi, prior to this confrontation, LaTisha and Nell had a conversation that seemed amicable. Kimmi said,

"I wanted us to kind of sit down because you two had a conversation. And at the end of the conversation, I was under the impression that y'all were amicable. What happened since that conversation?"

Destiny also described her involvement, explaining that she relayed a comment from LaTisha, which prompted Nell’s response.

Destiny explained that the discussion was about LA, and when LaTisha mentioned they left early for the delivery of the baby, Nell responded that the information was not accurate and instructed her to keep her "mouth" out of the conversation.

Boundary around grandchild

During the discussion, Nell emphasized that her granddaughter was off-limits. She said to LaTisha,

"Like I told you, my granddaughter is off limits and I meant what I said."

When LaTisha referred to social media posts about Nell's grandchild, Nell responded by telling her not to do that and emphasized the word "granddaughter."

LaTisha replied that she did not care about the granddaughter and said that Nell had previously mentioned the situation.

Nell repeated her boundary and described the remark as a "mouthful."

The disagreement included multiple exchanges about respect and language.

LaTisha stated that Nell was being "disrespectful," while Nell clarified that she did not curse at her and said it was a figure of speech, adding that Destiny could confirm what she said.

Later, Nell instructed LaTisha to keep her name out of her "mouth," and LaTisha responded that she did not talk about her, continuing the discussion about boundaries.

Attempts to clarify the situation

Kimmi facilitated parts of the conversation, noting that the group was "perfectly fine" until Destiny relayed that LaTisha said Nell left Los Angeles due to the birth of the baby.

Nell replied that the situation felt like "here we go again." LaTisha also described her perspective, stating,

"At the end of the day, Nell, if the situation with your grandchild was none of my business, why did you bring it up to me? You told me about the situation. I could care less."

The conversation ended with both parties acknowledging the boundary without resolving the remaining issues.

LaTisha stated that she was "good" and that "the boundary is set."

Nell maintained the same position and asked if they were "exactly" aligned on that boundary.

Stay tuned for more updates.