“It all was motivating": Gia Giudice reveals what helped her push through the grueling experience on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Gia Giudice with mother Teresa Giudice (Image via Getty)

The finalists of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test are revealing it all.

Audience witnessed the exciting finale of the show on November 20, 2025.

Reality television star Gia Giudice and Olympian Shawn Johnson came out as the winner of the show.

The celebrity contestants sat with former contestant Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files with Nick Viall.

This reunion podcast gave listeners a chance to hear the experiences of the finalists of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Winner of the show Gia Giudice candidly shared her experience on the show and revealed that the pressure of the gruelling tasks were “motivating”.

She stated on the podcast:



“Honestly, as much as like the challenges were so scary, they also gave me a weird thrill. So, I like enjoyed it oddly. And the physical stuff, it all was motivating.”



Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test winner Gia Giudice shared more about her journey on show







During the podcast, Viall lauded the finalists, especially the ladies, Gia, Shawn, and Brianna.

Viall also remarked that the show “literally torture you” and that makes him respect the ladies for their resilience and mentality.

He then asked Gia about what made her keep going in the competition.

Giudice admitted that the challenges are scary but it also gave her a “weird thrill” and motivated her to do her best.

She further stated:



“So, I was like, ‘ All right, I got past day one. I’m making it to day two’. And it just was kind of that mentality. I just kept pushing myself each day. And we all told each other, ‘We are not leaving.” So, like, I’m not leaving without you. You are not leaving without me.”



The reality television star also shared that the finalists motivated each other.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test final saw Kody Brown, Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Brianna LaPaglia and Gia Giudice.

They had to go through a gruelling interrogation exercise after not getting any sleep for 24 hours.

Andrew East and Kody Brown were eliminated from the competition, leaving Brianna, Shawn and Gia as the remaining trio.

Brianna also tapped out after realizing that she would face a simulated burial.

That left Shawn and Gia who faced the simulation and became the winner of the show.

Gia participated in the show along with her mother reality television star Teresa Giudice.

Teresa exited from the show during episode 2 which left Gia alone to fend for herself. Her mother's exit from the show rattled her.

In an interview with PEOPLE on November 21, 2025, Gia revealed that she felt mindset shift which helped her get stronger in the game.



She said:



“I didn't see it then, but then as each day went on, I just kept getting stronger and stronger, and it was honestly so nice to feel that for myself."



Gia also revealed in an interview with TV Insider published on November 20, 2025 that her mother did talked about the possibility of leaving the show before her.

She revealed:



“She always said, “When I leave,” because deep down she knew that I was going to make it further than her. But she was like, “When I leave, do you want me to wait for you here in Morocco, or do you want me to go home?” And we had that conversation right before the milling, and I was like, “No, are you crazy, go home.”



After winning the show, Gia talked about how she was going to “be bonded” with Shawn for life.

She also reflected that she never believed that she would be able to do it.

Giudice said, as reported by Reality Tea on November 21, 2025:



“I truly didn’t think I was going to be able to do it. I knew I had to persevere and push through for myself and my family, and also, most importantly, the DS because they really believed in me.”



