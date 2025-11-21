Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test winner Gia Giudice says her mother's exit from the show became her turning point

Gia and Teresa Giudice from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 winners Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and TV personality Gia Giudice recently opened up about their experiences on the show and the challenges they faced during the missions.

In a segment of the interview with TV Insider, uploaded to YouTube on November 20, 2025, Gia spoke about her journey, explaining how her mother, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s exit from the show, became her turning point in the series.

According to Gia, to have a loved one on the show who was also being subjected to the brutalities of the course kept her occupied mentally.

She stated that she exerted a lot of energy worrying about her mother, but was unaware of that until she left the show.

Gia mentioned that it wasn't until Teresa exited that it became her “time to shine.” But at the same time, she believed she herself became “stronger and stronger” as each day passed in the barracks.

Teresa walked out of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in the October 2 episode, unwilling to watch her daughter participate in a physical combat exercise to test her endurance.

In an October 7 People interview, Teresa admitted that it “took everything” in her to leave, but she knew Gia would do well regardless.

In the November 20 finale, Gia completed the course along with Shawn.

“She was so happy”: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Gia sheds light on her mother’s reaction to her victory







Gia started on a rough note, as she struggled to get accustomed to the harsh conditions the recruits were subjected to on the show. However, she quickly adjusted herself and pushed herself to carry on.

While discussing her “turning point,” Gia noted that things changed after her mother exited the competition.

While it was mentally relieving not to have to worry about Teresa, she credited herself for improving her endurance and strength as the episodes progressed.



“So, I think I started off a little weak, and then as time went on, my body– It was like I was in training. Like, I just kept getting better and better. So, that was really rewarding, too, and I felt that from the DS [Directing Staff],’ she said.



She continued:



“So, it was like a combination of not wanting to let myself or my family down, like making myself proud, but also like making them proud.”



Looking back on her mother’s sudden exit, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test winner admitted that she had not expected her to “leave right then and there.”

That said, Gia revealed that they had previously discussed what they should do if one of them left before the other.

While Teresa considered waiting in Morocco, where the series was being filmed, Gia suggested that she go home instead of staying in a different country all by herself.

When asked about Teresa’s reaction to her victory, Gia said:



“She was so happy. It was crazy, ‘cause we got our phones back like pretty much like shortly after me and Shawn won, and I got into the car and I FaceTimed her and I was like, ‘I just won Special Forces.’ And she’s like, ‘I knew it. Like, I’m so excited.’ And she was so happy.”



Gia added that after she returned home, her mother welcomed her with balloons and a banner that said “Special Forces winner.”

Although overjoyed, Gia concluded that her mother was relieved to have her home safely.

