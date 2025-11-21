Hazbin Hotel season 3: What fans can expect in the upcoming series

Vivienne Medrano, Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez and Patrick Gomez speak during the "Hazbin Hotel" panel for day three of the 12th SCAD TVfest on February 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD)

Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel is created by Vivienne Medrano and an adult animated comedy drama series. The central plot of the show is about Charlie, the daughter of Lucifer, and how she needs to come up with a non-violent way of making sure that Hell’s overpopulation is controlled, and eventually ends up building a rehabilitation hotel so that she can accommodate and let all the misfit demons stay there, and also give them another chance at redemption.

Hazbin Hotel’s season 3 production had already received a green light in July, according to Vivienne Medrano.

Medrano’s recent interview with Polygon revealed that the central plot and storyline of season 3 of the show will focus on the soul deal between Rosie and Alastor, the Radio Demon.

The new season will look into the past lives of the characters, and also have answers for the viewers and the audience regarding why Alastor has not been present in the show for so long. Apart from Rosie and Alastor’s plot arc, season 3 of Hazbin Hotel will also shed some light on Charlie Morningstar’s complicated relationship that he shares with his family members, as well as some revelations regarding Lilith.

Lucifer Morningstar, the King of Hell, is also set to return in the new third installment of the show.

Details explored on what to expect from season 3 of Vivienne Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel

Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel is set to return for season 3 soon, as revealed by its creator, Vivienne Medrano. While there is no official release date for the show, in July 2024 at the San Diego Comic Con, Medrano revealed that Prime Video had already given the green signal regarding the third installment of the show.

In season 3, Erika Henningsen will return as the voice over artist for Charlie Morningstar’s character, who is the protagonist who built the hotel to accommodate misfit demons, and actress Stephanie Beatriz will voice over for Vaggie’s character, who is Charlie’s girlfriend.

Vivienne confirmed that Jeremy Jordan will return as the voice over for Lucifer Morningstar, whose return has been much anticipated amongst fans and viewers.

While season 2 of Hazbin Hotel focused on Alastor, the Radio Demon’s, past life on earth as a radio host and serial killer, and his soul ownership deal with Rosie, the charismatic leader of the cannibal community of Hell, season 3 is set to delve deeper into Alastor and Rosie’s deal.

In an interview with Polygon, Vivienne, the creator, said that one of the main things that the third season would focus on is the history behind Rosie’s powers. She said,

“The Rosie and Alastor deal is the first stepping stone in a much bigger story that involves so much, moving into season 3. Obviously, that is a perfect question: How is she that powerful? The answer could be many things, but the answer is in season 3. I’m very excited for people to see it."

In addition to this development, season 3 of Hazbin Hotel will also reveal the causes and reasons behind Charlie Morningstar’s complicated relationship with her family members, and her father, Lucifer Morningstar, the King of Hell, will also return to the show. There will also be revelations about Lilith, who is the mysterious Queen of Hell, and also Charlie’s mother.

