When is the new season of Hazbin Hotel coming out? Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

The world of Hazbin Hotel is preparing to reopen its fiery doors, inviting audiences back into the chaotic, musical underworld that made it one of Prime Video’s most surprising hits. Created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, the adult animated series combines dark humor, theatrical songs, and a striking visual style to explore the story of Charlie Morningstar — the princess of Hell, determined to redeem sinners through her “Hazbin Hotel.”

With Hazbin Hotel Season 2 confirmed and set for release, anticipation continues to build around what happens next in Charlie’s dream of bringing light to Hell’s darkest corners.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 release details

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 officially premieres on October 29, 2025, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new season will once again include eight episodes, with two episodes releasing every week on Wednesday. Arriving just in time for Halloween, the return of this musical series perfectly fits its devilishly fun and gothic tone.

Prime Video’s confidence in Hazbin Hotel remains strong. Even before the first season premiered, the streamer had already renewed it for a second season — and later added a third and fourth to the order. Creator VivziePop confirmed the production wrapped after nearly two years of development, explaining that the timeline for Season 2 was similar to the show’s debut run.

In an earlier interview, Medrano shared that the creative team aimed to expand the world while keeping the heart of the story intact:

“This season has a lot more action, unique challenges, and songs that explore new genres,” she said, hinting at the ambitious scale of the upcoming episodes.

Fans can catch up on all of Season 1 on Prime Video before the next installment drops worldwide.

Cast and character details, explored

The returning cast of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 brings back the mix of voices that helped shape the show’s signature energy. Erika Henningsen once again leads as Charlie Morningstar, whose optimism continues to clash with the brutality of Hell’s hierarchy. Stephanie Beatriz returns as Vaggie, Charlie’s devoted girlfriend and the pragmatic balance to her idealism, while Blake Roman reprises his role as Angel Dust, the sharp-tongued sinner struggling to find redemption.

Amir Talai continues to deliver a haunting performance as Alastor, the Radio Demon, a character both ally and enigma. Kimiko Glenn’s Niffty, Keith David’s Husk, and Jessica Vosk’s Lute are also set to reappear, alongside Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar and Christian Borle as the cunning overlord Vox. Each character’s return deepens the show’s twisted ensemble dynamic, where alliances constantly shift amid power struggles.

Season 2 will also introduce new faces. Broadway star Alex Newell, Liz Callaway, and Andrew Durand join the voice cast, along with Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, who lends his voice to Abel — Adam’s son and a character Medrano described as “sweet and tragic.” These additions mark Hazbin Hotel’s continued evolution into a fully realized musical universe.

Plot details and trailer breakdown

The story of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 picks up directly after the explosive finale of Season 1, where Heaven’s annual Extermination failed and the balance between both realms was shattered. With the sinners of Hell granted another year of survival, Charlie faces new political and moral challenges as overlords plot to exploit the chaos left in the wake of the battle.

The trailer, narrated by Vox, teases his growing influence and an all-out war brewing in the Underworld. His chilling warning — “War is coming. You’re either with me, or against me.” — sets the stage for a darker and more ambitious second season. Meanwhile, Heaven is preparing for retaliation, with Lute seeking vengeance after the loss of her fellow Exorcists. One of the most intriguing elements teased is the reappearance of Lilith, Charlie’s mother and the Queen of the Underworld, who has been living in Heaven.

Her return could completely shift the balance of power and reveal deeper truths about Hell’s history. With new antagonists, deeper character arcs, and a redefined sense of purpose, Season 2 is set to push Hazbin Hotel to its creative limits.

The next chapter of Charlie’s story begins on October 29, 2025, streaming exclusively on Prime Video — a fitting Halloween treat for fans of irreverent animation and emotional storytelling.